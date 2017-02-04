Hello beauties!

Giorgio Armani Beauty presents the new limited edition Lip Maestro Notorious Red Carpet Collection 2017 inspired by the beauty of Hollywood glitter and enchanting red carpet.

Availability

International Launch Date – March 2017

U.S. Launch Date – NOW at Bergdorf Goodman

Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Notorious Red Carpet Collection Spring 2017

Lip Maestro Notorious Red Carpet – Limited Edition – $38.00

Lip Maestro is reinvented with NOTORIOUS, a new collection of six lipsticks inspired by Hollywood star glamour where every woman is a star. The signature packaging is strikingly inscribed with the NOTORIOUS name signed like an autograph. Velvety texture, long-lasting moisture, luminous matte finish.

301 A-List

408 Notorious

515 Dress Code

516 Spotlight

517 Maharajah

518 Paparazzi Pink

