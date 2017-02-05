Giorgio Armani Spring 2017 Sunrise Palette

Hello cuties!

Giorgio Armani Beauty presents this gorgeous Sunrise Palette as part of the new Life is a Cruise Spring 2017 Collection. It looks like a bunch of new makeup products and limited edition items are hitting Giorgio Armani counters this season and the Sunrise Palette which I spotted on Instagram a few weeks back was definitely on my radar.

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017

Giorgio Armani Beauty Spring 2017 Sunrise Palette

Giorgio Armani Sunrise Palette – Limited Edition – €85.00

Giorgio Armani Beauty presents the new Sunrise Palette, a multi-color radiant bronzing powder that will create a healthy radiance effect and give a light tan to pale skin. You can create a variety of shining and bronzing effects by mixing the colors from this powder or you can choose to use them separately.