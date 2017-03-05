Hello beauties!

Givenchy presents its new Spring 2017 Couture Edition which features two limited edition products with a special design.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Barney’s

Givenchy Spring 2017 Couture Edition

Discover Prisme Libre, Givenchy’s iconic loose powder and its emblematic Mousseline Pastel shade in a timeless case, revisited in black and white with a graphic pattern from the Couture House. A distinctive Couture look for an iconic and innovative product that includes four complementary complexion-refining shades in a single case. A 4-in-1 color-correcting harmony for a perfectly and lastingly mattified, even and luminous complexion. Prisme Libre’s ultra-fine, light-as-air texture, glides over the skin for a translucent and natural result.

01 Mousseline Pastel

Discover Le Rouge, Givenchy’s iconic lipstick and its emblematic shade in a genuine leather case, revisited in black and white with a graphic pattern from the Couture House. A distinctive Couture look for a beauty must-have that coats the lips with intense color and a semi-matte finish. Highly pigmented, it coats the lips with radiant, lasting color from the first application. More than a lipstick…Le Rouge, a very Couture object of desire, dresses up the lips in intense colors in one single stroke.

315 Framboise Velours

Enjoy….