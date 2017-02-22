Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection

by Tavia, No comments yet

Hello beauties!

Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection is looking pretty hot! Like most of you, I’m hooked on that gorgeous Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder and I know it will be sold out in no time, so I must be there at the counter on the day it launches. The entire collection comes in a new and limited edition mint packaging, quite springy and bold for Givenchy, but I do admit it brings a fresh and modern air.

Availability

International Launch Date – April 2017

Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection

Among the newness we will have coloured mascaras in green and purple shades that are definitely suitable for a playful and hot summer. I honestly can’t seem to take my eyes off of the new Healthy Glow Powder 2017 Edition. I’m honestly mesmerized by the beautiful flower pattern.

Photos via BubblyMichelle Instagram

Other articles you should check out!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge