Hello beauties!

Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection is looking pretty hot! Like most of you, I’m hooked on that gorgeous Givenchy Healthy Glow Powder and I know it will be sold out in no time, so I must be there at the counter on the day it launches. The entire collection comes in a new and limited edition mint packaging, quite springy and bold for Givenchy, but I do admit it brings a fresh and modern air.

Availability

International Launch Date – April 2017

Givenchy Summer 2017 Gypsophila Les Saisons Collection

Among the newness we will have coloured mascaras in green and purple shades that are definitely suitable for a playful and hot summer. I honestly can’t seem to take my eyes off of the new Healthy Glow Powder 2017 Edition. I’m honestly mesmerized by the beautiful flower pattern.

Photos via BubblyMichelle Instagram