Hello pretties!

Guerlain Eye-Stay Primer is a smoothing primer to even out the eyelids, brighten, and create a canvas for long-lasting eyeshadow. It is suitable for all skin types, including the sensitive type. Guerlain Eye Stay Primer is the ultimate solution for dullness and uneven texture.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

UK Launch Date – Now at Debenhams, FeelUnique

Guerlain Eye-Stay Primer – New – $29.50 / £20.50 for 12 ml / 0.4 oz

Eye-Stay Primer is composed of an active tensor element that smooths the eyelid for flawless eyeshadow application. Thanks to the presence of a pearly pigment in the innovative formula, eyes are left looking brighter and healthier. It comes in one universal shade.

SHOP THIS POST