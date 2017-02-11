Hello beauties!

I always end my day with a quick browse on some of the most important beauty website and tonight was not exception. My heart was pounding when I saw the beautiful Guerlain Les Couleurs De La Petite Robe Noire Palette. I think I saw this palette on a duty free shop but I haven’t seen it on a major website before. What do you think of it ladies? I find it extremely cute and elegant at the same time.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Guerlain Les Couleurs De La Petite Robe Noire Palette Spring 2017

All La Petite Robe Noire must-haves in an absolutely essential and utterly irresistible makeup palette, to get the perfect Parisian chic look in a stroke of a brush!

It features two eyeshadows, a dark eyeliner color, a pink blush and a face powder color. I absolutely love the design and patter that resembling with Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire famous fragrance’s bottle.