Guerlain March 2017 Mon Guerlain Angelina Jolie Perfume

Angelina Jolie is the new face of Guerlain fragrance line and starting with 1 March the brand will release a new Mon Guerlain Perfume. The new edition Mon Guerlain Angelina Jolie Perfume is currently available in the U.S. but will drop at Guerlain’s counters next month.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Bloomingdale’s

Japan Launch Date – 1 March 2017

International Launch Date – March 2017

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Perfume Angelina Jolie 2017 Edition

Guerlain Mon Guerlain Eau de Parfum – New – $124.00 for 100 ml / 3.4 fl oz

The fresh oriental fragrance enhances exceptional raw materials: carla lavender from Provence, sambac jasmine from India, album sandalwood from Australia and vanilla tahitensis from Papua New Guinea. It expresses the quintessence of a history replete with experiences, nourished by success, expertise and generosity, all infused with the same passion since 1828.

The “quadrilobe” bottle, created in 1908, established itself as one of Guerlain’s iconic bottles. Simple and graphic, it echoes an alchemist’s bottle and owes its name “quadrilobe” to its stopper, which is formed from one piece to obtain a shape resembling four lobes. One century later, beautifully enhanced by a luxurious glass weight and a golden adornment, this bottle offers a contrast between strong taut lines and sensual curves, expressing contemporary femininity.

Top Notes: Bergamot, Carla Lavender

Bergamot, Carla Lavender Middle Notes: Paradisone, Sambac Jasmine, Coumarin

Paradisone, Sambac Jasmine, Coumarin Base Notes: Iris, Vanilla Tahitensis, Album Sandalwood

Guerlain Mon Guerlain fragrance collection will also features Mon Guerlain Perfumed Body Lotion and Mon Guerlain Perfumed Shower Gel.

