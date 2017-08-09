Hello beauties!

I honestly didn’t know how much more I could take of Huda’s teasing for her new Desert Dusk palette. Huda Beauty Desert Dusk eyehadow palette has been finally revealed. My heart was bouncing everytime I checked her Instagram for the past few weeks as I couldn’t wait to see the new eyeshadows. I went in the shop to buy something from Tweezerman x Huda Beauty Collection and I didn’t leave until I found out a bit more about the upcoming eyeshadows.

I spread the info on Instagram and I was unimaginable happy to receive a message from Huda and start interacting with her. She even sent me a short video and that meant the world to me. 🙂

I already added my name on the list at the store so I’ll make sure I’m getting the new Huda Beauty Desert Dusk palette. When the shades were revealed the other day I absolutely fascinated. Another great palette with everything I ever wanted. While the previous Huda Beauty Rose Gold (upcoming review) featured more pink shades this one really embraces warm tones and purples. Just perfect!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 18 September 2017 at Sephora, HudaBeauty.com

UK Launch Date – 18 September 2017 at Selfridges, Harrods

Canada & Australia – 18 September 2017 at Cultbeauty.co.uk

International Launch Date – 18 September

Huda Beauty Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette – New – $65.00 / £56.00 / €64.95

Huda was teasing everyone on her Instagram with gorgeous photos of her walking in the mysterious desert. I always said the dresses she was wearing have something to do with the new eyeshadows and I was right. The inspiration for this palette came from the “mysterious desert landscape” and the gorgeous desert at dusk which reveals all kind of shifting shades.

Shades:

Desert Sand

Musk

Eden

Amber

Blood Moon

Oud

Celestial

Nefertiti

Twilight

Amethyst

Royal

Retrograde

Cashmere

Angelic

Cosmo

Turkish Delight

Saffron

Blazing

Eight Matte Shades: Of course, no palette would be complete without highly-pigmented, buttery-smooth mattes. We’ve included subtle sandy nude shades as well as vibrant purples and ochres.

Six Pressed Pearls: These pure pearl formulas create a high shimmer effect to add depth and intensity to your look. I love using these by themselves, the formula is just SO rich, but they also layer beautifully on top of mattes.

Three Duo-Chrome Toppers: This texture was so important to the palette as it perfectly captures the ever-changing illusions of the desert. You guys will die when you see how each shade transforms in the light!

One Pure Glitter: Glitter was a must for this palette! It just adds sooo much impact to your look. We combined magenta, bronze, and golden tones to create a luxurious glitter texture that looks insane all over the lid or just as a liner.

Enjoy more photos…