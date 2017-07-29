Huda Beauty Summer Solstice 2017 Collection SWATCHES!

Hello beauties!

Huda Beauty Summer Solstice 2017 Collection recently hit UK counters so I couldn’t miss it. Before moving to London I was only drooling at Huda Beauty makeup and checking out review and swatches. Once I got here I ordered online the famous Huda Beauty Textured Shadows Palette (upcoming review). Huda recently launched at Selfridges so my collection got bigger and bigger. Earlier this week the new Huda Beauty Summer Solstice 2017 Collection hit counters so I had to check it out. That day I posted live swatches of Huda Beauty Solstice Palette along with live swatches of the new liquid matte lipsticks on Instagram. SWIPE FOR SWATCHES!

Where to buy:

UK – Now at Selfrdiges, Harrods, CultBeauty

U.S. – Now @shophudabeauty.com

Huda Beauty Summer Solstice 2017 Collection

I saw swatches online even before the collection hit counters but everything was so much better live. I mean for me, Huda Beauty Summer Solstice 3D Highlighter Palette (£40.00 / $45.00 for 30 g / 1.06 oz) (upcoming review) was love at first swatch. I’m in love with the color combination and the textures. The colors look good as a highlighter but on the eyelids as well. I’m talking about two different textures here:

Melted Strobe, a pearlescent creamy formula enriched with Karite Butter to create a flawless lit-from-within canvas for layering powders.

3 light catching pressed pearls staggered in complimentary tones to give you a sculptural, 3D radiance. Shades: Saint-Tropez – yellow

– yellow Malibu – copper

– copper Copacabana – pink

– pink Mykonos – purple The collection also features four new and limited edition Liquid Matte Lipsticks (£18.00 / $20.00 for 5 ml / 0.17 fl oz) (upcoming review) in bright summer shades. I’m actually wearing Jestsetter on my lips while I’m writing this article and it’s such a fun shade.

Shades:

Bikini Babe – nude pink

– nude pink Jetsetter – mahogany red

– mahogany red Wild Child – coral pink

– coral pink Mamacita – orange red I got only two shades, Jetsetter and Bikini Babe as I don’t really like to wear orange colors on my lips. I would loved to see more pink or purple colors. 🙂

Don’t forget to check out the newest collaboration between The Tweezerman and Huda Beauty with all the fun products it has to offer.

