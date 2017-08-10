Hello beauties!

Every respectable brand seems to be embracing the matte finish lip trend when it comes to the lips. Therefore Isadora presents its newest Matt Metallic Liquid Lipstick collection for Fall 2017. Matte and metallic at the same time? This is something that my lips need to check out!

The metallic trend is here to stay! Say hello to our Matt Metallic Liquid Lipstick. A liquid lipstick with a matt metallic chrome effect that combines the lightness of a gloss and the rich color of a lipstick. The luxurious formula comes in 6 trendy metallic shades, from glamorous Rose Gold to edgy Metal Reign.

Availability

Germany Launch Date – Now at Douglas.de

International Launch Date – August 2017 at Feelunique

Isadora Matt Metallic Liquid Lipstick Fall 2017

Isadora Matt Metallic Liquid Lipstick – New – €12.99 for 7 ml

Highly pigmented formula with a super long lasting hold and a light, soft texture that leaves an imperceptible feel on the lips. Sculpted applicator tip for a precise and contour proof application. No transfer.

80 Gold Digger

81 Rose Gold

82 Copper Chrome

83 Burgundy Bite

84 Purple Power

85 Metal Reign

Enjoy the swatches…