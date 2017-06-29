Hello pretties!
Would you care to take a first look at Jill Stuart Fall 2017 Makeup Collection which launches at the end of summer? I got some preliminary information for you right after the jump, as well as promo photos. I will return with more details closer to the launch date.
Availability
Japan Launch Date – 4 August 2017
International Launch Date – August 2017
Jill Stuart Fall 2017 Makeup Collection
Lip Blossom Lipstick
Will be available in a total of 22 shades ranging from brown to burgundy and pink, from which two will be limited edition. Lip Blossom is a new lipstick that leaves lips feeling fresh and with a finish similar to a lip gloss.
Ribbon Couture Eyes Palette – Limited Edition
Available in two color combinations, No.17 and No.18 the new eyeshadow palettes feature colors of pink and brown, perfect to create that autumnal cute and sexy makeup look.
Blooming Blossom Curl Rush Mascara – Limited Edition
Available in two shades
Blooming Duo Oil in Brush – Limited Edition
Available in two new and limited edition color combinations No.06 and No.07 the new blushes come in sweet pink or Bordeaux pink colors.
Nail Lacquer R – 10 ml
Available in 7 new shades that will join the permanent collection: 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79.
Jill Stuart Compact Mirror – Limited Edition
Jill Stuart Pouches – Limited Edition
Enjoy more photos…