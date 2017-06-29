Hello pretties!

Would you care to take a first look at Jill Stuart Fall 2017 Makeup Collection which launches at the end of summer? I got some preliminary information for you right after the jump, as well as promo photos. I will return with more details closer to the launch date.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 4 August 2017

International Launch Date – August 2017

Jill Stuart Fall 2017 Makeup Collection

Lip Blossom Lipstick

Will be available in a total of 22 shades ranging from brown to burgundy and pink, from which two will be limited edition. Lip Blossom is a new lipstick that leaves lips feeling fresh and with a finish similar to a lip gloss.

Ribbon Couture Eyes Palette – Limited Edition

Available in two color combinations, No.17 and No.18 the new eyeshadow palettes feature colors of pink and brown, perfect to create that autumnal cute and sexy makeup look.

Blooming Blossom Curl Rush Mascara – Limited Edition

Available in two shades

Blooming Duo Oil in Brush – Limited Edition

Available in two new and limited edition color combinations No.06 and No.07 the new blushes come in sweet pink or Bordeaux pink colors.

Nail Lacquer R – 10 ml

Available in 7 new shades that will join the permanent collection: 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79.

Jill Stuart Compact Mirror – Limited Edition

Jill Stuart Pouches – Limited Edition

Enjoy more photos…