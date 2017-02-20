Hello beauties!

Jill Stuart presents its new Spring 2017 Base Makeup Collection. I invite you to check the entire collection right after the jump and choose your favorites for this season.

Like a diamond, increasing in brilliance with every polish. A girl’s skin is the same as a gemstone, concealing the possibility of infinite sparkle. The evolution of Jill Stuart foundation now provides a crystal translucency and long-lasting, beautifully lustrous coverage. Soft application, as though polishing the skin, releases a light that will appeal to one and all, like a diamond with the promise of eternal sparkle. Open the fashionable, clutch bag motif compact to find both sparkling skin and a new you waiting just beyond.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 3 March 2017

International Launch Date – March 2017

Jill Stuart Spring 2017 Base Makeup Collection

Everlasting Silk Powder Foundation Crystal Perfection SPF 25



Crystalline translucency and luster, however you desire it. Powder foundation that uses a light veil to provide beautiful coverage right down to the pores. A chic, cute yet mature design with a clutch bag motif. A crystal Swarovski sparkles at the opening clasp, striking both a high class and a cute impression. Crystal Floral Bouquet fragrance.

101 Linen

202 Ivory

103 Nude

204 Sand

105 Tan

Powder Foundation Compact C

Compact Case for Everlasting Silk Powder Foundation Crystal Perfection.

Lasting Tone Up Base – 30 ml

Softly enveloping to maintain the finish of the foundation. Make up base that brings you bright skin, with no sign of pores or discoloration.

01 Pure – for pure skin with natural brightness and flushed feeling.

– for pure skin with natural brightness and flushed feeling. 02 Translucent – for bright skin with reduced areas of dullness.

– for bright skin with reduced areas of dullness. 03 Fresh – for pure skin with reduced areas of redness.

Crystal Lucent Face Powder SPF 20

A soft and gentle veil of translucency. Face powder that brings you pure, flushed skin.

09 Fairy – pastel colors that provide brightness and bring out translucency

