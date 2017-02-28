Hello sweeties!
La Mer launches for spring 2017 the new Brilliance Brightening Mask Set which features two products, a soothing primer and a gel cream that will instantly brighten your skin and make it softer, while giving you a more youthful appearance.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Saks Fifth Avenue
La Mer The Brilliance Brightening Mask Set – New – $250.00
This gentle, yet powerful two-step treatment mask instantly brightens and softens skin to reveal a more agelessly luminous look. The complexion looks transformed with continued use — stubborn discoloration appears diminished, tone becomes more even, texture smoother and pores look minimized for a glowing new look of health and hydration.
Set includes:
- The Brilliance Brightening Mask Soothing Primer, 1.0 oz
- The Brilliance Brightening Mark Gel Cream, 1.7 oz