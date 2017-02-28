Hello sweeties!

La Mer launches for spring 2017 the new Brilliance Brightening Mask Set which features two products, a soothing primer and a gel cream that will instantly brighten your skin and make it softer, while giving you a more youthful appearance.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Saks Fifth Avenue

La Mer The Brilliance Brightening Mask Set – New – $250.00