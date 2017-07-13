Lancome Blush Subtil Creme Preview, Photos & Swatches

Hello babes!

I’m back with more photos and proper swatches for two of the new Lancome Blush Subtil Creme shades (promo photos, info) that I showed you on Instagram the other day. I spotted these by chance the other day when I was at Selfridges to check out the newness. So actually Lancome Blush Subtil Creme came in three limited edition shades, specially released for summer 2017 and for the moment they are exclusively sold in the shops or on the official website.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Lancome

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Lancome

France Launch Date – Now at Lancome

This is the second day when I’m wearing Lancome Blush Subtil Creme ($32.00 / £23.00 for 3.6 g/ 0.13 oz) on my cheeks as well on my eyes. Yes, you can definitely use them on your eyelids as well for a flush of color. I will leave you with the swatches before I’ll return with individual reviews.

Don’t forget that these are a very limited edition release and even at the counters the testers exposed hit pan in less than a week. So many people have tried these and I’m so happy I was there otherwise I’d have missed these.

Enjoy more photos…