Hello babes!

Lancome presents Matte Shaker Spring 2017 Collection, as a new range of cushion lipsticks joining in starting next month. The already famous cushion lipstick with the sponge cushion applicator will deliver now a matte finish and seven new shades. The face of Lancome Matte Shaker campaign is Taylor Hill. If you saw my Instagram sneak peek photo the other week then you know it was time for a new update and more photos. I’m sure you are eager to have a first look so let’s get busy and take the jump. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end February 2017 / March 2017

International Launch Date – March 2017 at Sephora

Lancome Matte Shaker Spring 2017 Collection

Lancome Matte Shaker Liquid Matte Lipstick – New – €24.50

Be Bold. Be Mad. Be Matte.

186 Magic Orange

189 Red’Y in 5

270 Beige Vintage

272 Energy Peach

374 Kiss Me Cherie

379 Pink Power

379 Yummy Pink

Enjoy more photos…