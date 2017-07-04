Hello pretties!

Lancome Monsieur Big Collection for fall 2017 focuses on the eyes and brings to your attention new makeup items. We all heard the saying “bigger is better” 🙂 but this time Lancome took it literally and created a Monsieur Big Mascara, a big volume mascara that delivers instant heart-stopping volume with up to 24 hour wear that lasts all night, and even the morning after, for your biggest, blackest, boldest lashes yet. I don’t know how willing I am to try that part where this mascara lasts even the morning after, but I do know I saw the entire collection in store at BeautyBase the other day and I surely do want to try this new mascara.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, @Lancome-usa.com

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges, Lookfantastic, Lancome Official

Lancome Monsieur Big Fall 2017 Collection

You’ll know Monsieur Big Mascara is the one at first stroke. The BIG brush and ultra-creamy formula glides like silk onto lashes to deliver up to 12x more volume with up to 24 hour wear. No touch-ups, flaking and smudging. Perfect for your BIG evening out AND even the morning after.

Monsieur Big’s brush has a unique shape with soft, wavy fibers to deliver the perfect amount of formula with the very first stroke. His ultra-creamy formula has supple waxes and polymers to adhere immediately to lashes for BIG, buildable volume and length. Apply one coat and you will see why Monsieur Big is the one. Keep applying and you’ll forget all the others.

01 Big is the new Black

A soft and creamy brow crayon with a built-in kabuki blending brush to fill in, define and shape brows for a soft, full brow look. Its creamy formula glides effortlessly onto your brow for quick and easy application. Use lightly for a natural look or build intensity for a statment-making finish. With up to 24-hour wear, it’ll last you all evening and even the morning after.

00 Highlighter

01 Blonde

02 Chestnut

03 Brown

04 Ebony

Meet Monsieur Big Marker: a big, bold line in one stroke. This marker-like eyeliner pen effortlessly glides across the lash line to create a bold look. This waterproof, quick-dry liner stays put until you say when: up to 24H wear, yet easy to remove. The jet-black pigments of this felt tip eyeliner give an ultra-intense.

01 Big is the new Black

01 Big is the new Black

