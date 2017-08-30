Lancome Olympia Le-Tan Cushion Highlighter Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello pretties!

Lancome Olympia Le-Tan Cushion Highlighter is a pure joy for the eyes with its beautiful, joyful packaging. This beauty gem is designed by French designer, Olympia le Tan as part of Lancome Olympia’s Wonderland Fall 2017 Collection. The collection will hit counters pretty soon and I’ll be showing you more products when it does. Lancome Cushion Highlighter gets a new look with a limited edition special packaging featuring an embroidered top designed by Olympia Le Tan. In the past I had all the cushion foundations Lancome released and I even tried the cushion blusher but never a cushion highlighter. Without any further due let’s get on to the review.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – September 2017 at Bloomingdale’s , Nordstrom

UK Launch Date – 30 August 2017 exclusive at Selfridges, Lancome.co.uk

International Launch Date – August 2017

Lancome Olympia Le Tan Cushion Highlighter (£30.00 for 14 g/ 0.51 oz) comes in one universal shade. The color is a very light, luminous rosy-beige with fine silver and a satin finish. It doesn’t have a high coverage or an intense pigmentation. Is the kind of highlighter that will give you a natural looking glow without being too much.

Lancome Olympia Le Tan Cushion Highlighter Review

Enhances the look of your skin with a sheer veil of light. It doesn’t look dramatic on my skin, leaning more towards natural, day appropriate use. You can use it for strobing or or simply highlighting the cheekbones, you decide.

During the day for a casual look I don’t like to use an intense highlighter so Lancome Cushion Highlighter is the perfect choice. It applies beautifully on my skin and it’s easy to apply it with the sponge that comes with it. You can easily build up the coverage up to a medium if you prefer, but I personally like a natural glow.

It has a light formula that feels weightless on the skin and so comfortable to wear. If I want to add more glow, something more evening appropriate lets say, then I will dab a powder highlighter on top of this one. They work beautiful together and it doesn’t crease or look cakey at all.

If you don’t like to apply it with the sponge ( I really prefer it this way, cuz is easy to tap it on) you can use a brush as the formula is fluid. It’s easily blendable and you can easily work it on the skin.

The swatch in the photo bellow I’m sure it won’t tell you much because it was hard to catch that fine sparkle. Check out my Instagram video for LIVE SWATCH and you’ll see the difference.

I know the price may be a bit too much for some but consider the collaboration. As far as I’m concerned the packaging is on point, even better that what I expected. I’ll be checking out the rest of the collection when it will launch and post swatches on Instagram.

Enjoy more photos…