Lancome Summer 2017 Collection Sneak Peek

Hello pretties!
Dive into a metallic summer with the new Lancome Summer 2017 Makeup Collection.
Summer swing. A celebration of the strength and beauty of basking in the summer sun with your best friend. With sun-kissed cheeks and lips complemented with metallic accents on the eyes and nails. Summer Swing is the perfect way to celebrate the beauty of an endless summer.
Lancome Summer Swing 2017 Collection
Belle de Teint Bronze & Blush Harmony – New & Limited Edition – $45.00
Belle de Teint can be used as an all over bronzer or the shades can be used separately as a contour or as a blush.
- 01 Patio Mediteraneen
- 02 Patio D’une Nuit D’Ete
Le Metallique Liquid Eyeshadow – $29.00
Long-wear ultra creamy, metallic eyeshadow.
- 01 Brisee Azure
- 03 Or
- 04 Bronze Rivage
- 05 Mocha Swing
Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner – $27.00
- 10 Bronze Folie
- 08 Bruns Frivole
- 07 Refflet Cobalt
- 06 Tempo Mediteraneen
Makeup Powder Brush #01 – $48.00
L’Absolu Rouge – $32.00
- 202 Nuit et Jour
- 264 Peut Etre
Vernis in Love – $15.50
- 103 L’Esprit Libre
- 303 Reflet d’Argent
- 203 L’Echappee Belle