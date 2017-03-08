Lancome Summer 2017 Collection Sneak Peek

Hello pretties!

Dive into a metallic summer with the new Lancome Summer 2017 Makeup Collection.

Summer swing. A celebration of the strength and beauty of basking in the summer sun with your best friend. With sun-kissed cheeks and lips complemented with metallic accents on the eyes and nails. Summer Swing is the perfect way to celebrate the beauty of an endless summer.

Lancome Summer Swing 2017 Collection

Belle de Teint Bronze & Blush Harmony – New & Limited Edition – $45.00

Belle de Teint can be used as an all over bronzer or the shades can be used separately as a contour or as a blush.

01 Patio Mediteraneen

02 Patio D’une Nuit D’Ete

Le Metallique Liquid Eyeshadow – $29.00

Long-wear ultra creamy, metallic eyeshadow.

01 Brisee Azure

03 Or

04 Bronze Rivage

05 Mocha Swing

Le Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner – $27.00

10 Bronze Folie

08 Bruns Frivole

07 Refflet Cobalt

06 Tempo Mediteraneen

Makeup Powder Brush #01 – $48.00

L’Absolu Rouge – $32.00

202 Nuit et Jour

264 Peut Etre

Vernis in Love – $15.50