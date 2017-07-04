Laura Mercier Fall 2017 Collection – First Peek

Hello beauties!

Laura Mercier named Suki Waterhouse, British actress and model its new face for the upcoming Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 campaigns. Suki will front the ad campaign for the new Laura Mercier Matte Caviar Stick Eye Color and Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation which just launched. Now it’s so easy to swipe, blend & go with the new iconic luxe eyeshadow stick with a matte finish.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Sephora, Laura Mercier

Laura Mercier Fall 2017 Collection

This versatile, super-lasting, water-resistant eye color blends easily, applies effortlessly and delivers high-impact color and wear. The pigment-rich shades glide seamlessly onto your lids, delivering a creamy texture that gives you blend of time to smudge, blend, line, fill or define with it. Then it sets for up to 12 hours of water-resistant wear while easily layering over or under other shadows.

Au Naturel

Blossom

Caramel

Cobblestone

Fog

Vanilla Kiss

All the wear, all the coverage, without the weight. Laura’s longest wearing foundation of flawless full coverage and 15 hours of wear fused into one weightless formula. High-performance wear that’s sweat, humidity, water and transfer resistant. Colour stays true all day and won’t oxidize. Coated pigments glide on to create buildable medium to full colour that beautifully evens out skin tone and minimizes the look of pores and imperfections. Controls oil immediately and throughout the day. Matte finish is never dull, flat or cakey. Weightless texture looks, fits and feels like a second skin. Skin-fusion technology provides ultimate longwear with comfortable, breathable ease.

1C1 Shell – fair with cool undertones

1N1 Crème – fair with neutral undertones

1N2 Vanille – fair to light with neutral undertones

1W1 Ivory – fair with warm undertones

2C1 Ecru – light with cool undertones

2N1 Cashew – light with neutral undertones

2N2 Linen – light with neutral undertones

2W1 Macadamia – light with warm undertones

2W2 Butterscotch – light with warm undertones

3C1 Dune – medium with cool undertones

3N1 Buff – medium with neutral undertones

3N2 Honey – medium with neutral undertones

3W1 Dusk – medium with warm undertones

3W2 Golden – medium with warm undertones

4N1 Suntan – tan with neutral undertones

4W1 Maple – tan with warm undertones

4W2 Chai – tan with warm undertones

5C1 Nutmeg – medium deep with cool undertones

5N1 Pecan – medium deep with neutral undertones

6N1 Truffle – deep with neutral undertones

