Laura Mercier Fall 2017 Collection – First Peek

Laura Mercier named Suki Waterhouse, British actress and model its new face for the upcoming Fall 2017 and Spring 2018 campaigns. Suki will front the ad campaign for the new Laura Mercier Matte Caviar Stick Eye Color and Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation which just launched. Now it’s so easy to swipe, blend & go with the new iconic luxe eyeshadow stick with a matte finish.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Sephora, Laura Mercier
Laura Mercier Fall 2017 Collection
Matte Caviar Stick Eye Color – $29.00 / £22.00
This versatile, super-lasting, water-resistant eye color blends easily, applies effortlessly and delivers high-impact color and wear. The pigment-rich shades glide seamlessly onto your lids, delivering a creamy texture that gives you blend of time to smudge, blend, line, fill or define with it. Then it sets for up to 12 hours of water-resistant wear while easily layering over or under other shadows.
- Au Naturel
- Blossom
- Caramel
- Cobblestone
- Fog
- Vanilla Kiss
Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation – New – $48.00 / £37.00
All the wear, all the coverage, without the weight. Laura’s longest wearing foundation of flawless full coverage and 15 hours of wear fused into one weightless formula. High-performance wear that’s sweat, humidity, water and transfer resistant. Colour stays true all day and won’t oxidize. Coated pigments glide on to create buildable medium to full colour that beautifully evens out skin tone and minimizes the look of pores and imperfections. Controls oil immediately and throughout the day. Matte finish is never dull, flat or cakey. Weightless texture looks, fits and feels like a second skin. Skin-fusion technology provides ultimate longwear with comfortable, breathable ease.
- 1C1 Shell – fair with cool undertones
- 1N1 Crème – fair with neutral undertones
- 1N2 Vanille – fair to light with neutral undertones
- 1W1 Ivory – fair with warm undertones
- 2C1 Ecru – light with cool undertones
- 2N1 Cashew – light with neutral undertones
- 2N2 Linen – light with neutral undertones
- 2W1 Macadamia – light with warm undertones
- 2W2 Butterscotch – light with warm undertones
- 3C1 Dune – medium with cool undertones
- 3N1 Buff – medium with neutral undertones
- 3N2 Honey – medium with neutral undertones
- 3W1 Dusk – medium with warm undertones
- 3W2 Golden – medium with warm undertones
- 4N1 Suntan – tan with neutral undertones
- 4W1 Maple – tan with warm undertones
- 4W2 Chai – tan with warm undertones
- 5C1 Nutmeg – medium deep with cool undertones
- 5N1 Pecan – medium deep with neutral undertones
- 6N1 Truffle – deep with neutral undertones
