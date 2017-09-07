Laura Mercier Holiday 2017 Collection Pre-Order

Hello beauties!

Today I just want to tease you a bit with the upcoming Laura Mercier Holiday 2017 Collection. In a way is same old, same old sets that were released last year. What caught my attention was the new Laura Mercier Exotique Face Illuminator which is absolutely beautiful. I don’t have too many details at this point about all the products but I shall update soon. One of the sets is already available at Neiman Marcus. The other products should launch soon. So if you want to take a quick peek at Laura Mercier Holiday 2017 Collection, be my guest after the jump!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Pre-Order Now at Bloomingdale’s | End September 2017 at Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, Macy’s

Laura Mercier Holiday 2017 Collection

Laura Mercier Exotique Face Illuminator – New & Limited Edition – $48.00

This multitasking eye shadow stick delivers both easy application and high-definition, long-lasting color. Long-wearing, transfer-proof, and crease-resistant, the color glides seamlessly onto lids and blends and layers beautifully with a rich pigment-payoff. It features four shades in two finishes (matte & shimmer) to deliver endless options for an effortlessly beautiful eyes that stand out both day and night.

Shades:

Rosegold (Shimmer)

Amethyst (Shimmer)

Vanilla Kiss (Matte)

Au Naturel (Matte)

Laura Mercier The Art of Exotic Color Collection – $56.00

Includes:

4 Eye Colours

2 Second Skin Cheek Colours

1 Lip Glacé

Laura Mercier Master Class Color Essentials Collection – $125.00

Master Class Color Essentials Palette has arrived at its 3rd edition. It’s an essential colour collection for eyes and cheeks, complete with the tools to create endless looks for any occasion.

Includes:

12 Eye Colours

Second Skin Cheek Colour

Face Highlighter

Bronzing Pressed Powder

Tightline Cake Eyeliner

Longwear Creme Eye Pencil

Double Ended Eyeliner Brush

Double Ended Eye Colour Brush

Laura Mercier Lip Lust Collection – $42.00

Features three full size lipsticks and it also comes with a bonus offer.

Laura Mercier Bisous Lip Glacé Gift Set – $52.00



Treat your lips to a kiss of shine with a limited edition collection of five deluxe Lip Glacés.

