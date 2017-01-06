Laura Mercier Spring 2017 Intense Clays Editorial Eye Palette

laura-mercier-editorial-eye-palette-intense-clays

Laura Mercier introduces the new Intense Clays Editorial Eye Palette, featuring six high-performance brushed metal and matte textured clays which give you intense color in a while new graphic way, with soft, flexible, clay-like hybrid that goes on beautifully with a unique wet-feel that melts onto skin. The included air-light setting powder prolongs wear for up to eight hours and prevents creasing.

laura-mercier-spring-2017-editorial-eye-palette

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom and @lauramercier.com

 Laura Mercier Intense Clays Editorial Eye Palette – New – $48.00

An eye colour palette with 6 highly pigmented clay-textured eye colours in matte and metallic finishes. Palette also includes a custom designed setting powder to prolong wear.

Includes:

  • Metallik Rust Brushed Metallik Clay
  • Metallik Pewter Brushed Metallik Clay
  • Metallik Platinum Brushed Metallik Clay
  • Blackened Black Clary (Matte)
  • Blackened Blue Clay (Matte)
  • Blackened Brown Clay (Matte)
  • Air-Light Setting Powder (0.06 oz)

Enjoy more photos…

laura-mercier-editorial-eye-palette-intense-clays laura-mercier-spring-2017-editorial-eye-palette-intense-clays

