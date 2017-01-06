Laura Mercier Spring 2017 Intense Clays Editorial Eye Palette

Hello lovelies!

Laura Mercier introduces the new Intense Clays Editorial Eye Palette, featuring six high-performance brushed metal and matte textured clays which give you intense color in a while new graphic way, with soft, flexible, clay-like hybrid that goes on beautifully with a unique wet-feel that melts onto skin. The included air-light setting powder prolongs wear for up to eight hours and prevents creasing.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom and @lauramercier.com

Laura Mercier Intense Clays Editorial Eye Palette – New – $48.00

An eye colour palette with 6 highly pigmented clay-textured eye colours in matte and metallic finishes. Palette also includes a custom designed setting powder to prolong wear.

Includes:

Metallik Rust Brushed Metallik Clay

Metallik Pewter Brushed Metallik Clay

Metallik Platinum Brushed Metallik Clay

Blackened Black Clary (Matte)

Blackened Blue Clay (Matte)

Blackened Brown Clay (Matte)

Air-Light Setting Powder (0.06 oz)

Enjoy more photos…