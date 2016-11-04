MAC Doe Liptensity Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello babes!
With the promise in mind to keep away from buying new pink lip colors for the second half of Autumn, I went to MAC counter and picked two shades from the newly released MAC Liptensity Lipstick collection (swatches, photos). MAC Doe Liptensity Lipstick came as a natural choice of a nude color that I could wear on a casual day. Basically when I’m not wearing a pink lip, my next best choice is a nude color but I’m trying to change that and be more creative and that’s why I also bought this dark and edgy shade of MAC Burnt Violet Liptensity Lipstick (review, swatches).
Where to buy:
U.S. – Now at @maccosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Macy’s
International & Romania – Now at MAC Locations
MAC Doe Liptensity Lipstick (107.00 lei / $21.00 / €25.00 for 3.6 g / 0.12 oz) is officially described as a creamy neutral brown. I see it as a medium-dark, peachy brown with warm undertones and a satin finish. The color was so rich and intense and it really showed a great color payoff.
It was fully opaque on the lips and that was in only one swipe. Unlike MAC Burnt Violet, this one had a more forging texture that glided more easily and evenly across the lips. The texture felt so much smoother and lightly creamier but it did settle into lip lines and emphasized them just the same. The texture even though it was creamy it was a bit thicker but without feeling heavy when worn.
The color looks absolutely gorgeous on me as a light skin tone but I know it complements all the skin tones as well. The formula is lightly vanilla scented with no discernible taste to me. I like the natural shine finish that this color has and makes it a great color to wear on a daily basis. The application went so much better with this color, it glided more easily across the lips and delivered a more even color in one stroke.
Even though the consistency feels firmer in the tube when applied across the lips it warms up and becomes softer. Unfortunately it gathered into lip lines even more with every hour that passed so in the end it really emphasized lip lines and also felt a bit drying. I had around six hours wear without leaving a stain behind.
Enjoy more photos…
4 Comments
Hi Tavia,
First of all thank you for your time sharing such nice information and knowledgeable articles with us. I am a new visitor to this blog and I found it very informative and useful.
This is really a very helpful review about “MAC Doe Liptensity Lipstick”. One of my friend lives in US and she recommended this to me and she is sending this to me. I am eagerly waiting for this to try.
Thank you for sharing this with us.
Hi lovely! I’m so glad that my review helped. I personally love the Liptensity range as all the colors are so pigmented. It’s true that some shades are a bit difficult to apply (the darker ones) but if you get this color then I’m sure you’re going to love it. Let me know how you feel about it when you get it. 🙂 Thank you for stopping by as well! 🙂
Lovely lipsticks from MAC! I have always been a fan of MAC products. Their lipsticks are totally awesome. I haven’t tried this liptensity yet, but I would definitely try this very soon. I love the creamy natural brown color and this color is actually a fad nowadays. I guess this is because people like to look more natural as possible. By the way, what do you think is the best eye shadow for the creamy natural lipstick of MAC?
I’m not a very big fan of MAC lipsticks, but I do have my favorites from time to time. I’m more into lip glosses, lip tints and liquid lipsticks. 🙂 I do like to wear this shade when I want a casual, natural, everyday makeup look and I’m usually pairing it with my MustaeV eyeshadows. Of course this shade goes wonderful with a smokey eye as well or gold and bronzy shades. 🙂 Do let me know if you are getting this one. 🙂