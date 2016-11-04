MAC Doe Liptensity Lipstick Review, Swatches, Photos

Hello babes!

With the promise in mind to keep away from buying new pink lip colors for the second half of Autumn, I went to MAC counter and picked two shades from the newly released MAC Liptensity Lipstick collection (swatches, photos). MAC Doe Liptensity Lipstick came as a natural choice of a nude color that I could wear on a casual day. Basically when I’m not wearing a pink lip, my next best choice is a nude color but I’m trying to change that and be more creative and that’s why I also bought this dark and edgy shade of MAC Burnt Violet Liptensity Lipstick (review, swatches).

Where to buy:

U.S. – Now at @maccosmetics.com, Nordstrom, Macy’s

International & Romania – Now at MAC Locations

MAC Doe Liptensity Lipstick (107.00 lei / $21.00 / €25.00 for 3.6 g / 0.12 oz) is officially described as a creamy neutral brown. I see it as a medium-dark, peachy brown with warm undertones and a satin finish. The color was so rich and intense and it really showed a great color payoff.

It was fully opaque on the lips and that was in only one swipe. Unlike MAC Burnt Violet, this one had a more forging texture that glided more easily and evenly across the lips. The texture felt so much smoother and lightly creamier but it did settle into lip lines and emphasized them just the same. The texture even though it was creamy it was a bit thicker but without feeling heavy when worn.

The color looks absolutely gorgeous on me as a light skin tone but I know it complements all the skin tones as well. The formula is lightly vanilla scented with no discernible taste to me. I like the natural shine finish that this color has and makes it a great color to wear on a daily basis. The application went so much better with this color, it glided more easily across the lips and delivered a more even color in one stroke.

Even though the consistency feels firmer in the tube when applied across the lips it warms up and becomes softer. Unfortunately it gathered into lip lines even more with every hour that passed so in the end it really emphasized lip lines and also felt a bit drying. I had around six hours wear without leaving a stain behind.

