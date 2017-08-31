MAC Gently Off Wipes for Fall 2017

Hello beauties!

Pink and designed for sensitive skin? Say, no more! I’m ready to get my hands on the new MAC Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water that are launching later for Fall 2017. The new MAC Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water will be joining MAC Gently Off range as a permanent product. I normally use micellar water as a makeup remover so I’m definitely on board with these.

“The new Gently Off Wipes gently remove make-up and dirt while pampering and nourishing the skin, designed specifically for sensitive skin and eyes, leaving a cleansed, fresh and soothing skin feeling.”

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 7 September 2017 at MAC Cosmetics, Nordstrom, Macy’s

Europe Launch Date – November 2017 at MAC counters

MAC Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water – New & Permanent – $29.00 for 100 wipes

I generally use makeup remover wipes when I travel or sometimes when I’m in a hurry and I just want to quickly remove a full face makeup. I do have quite a complex skincare routine and removing my makeup takes a few steps. I’m using micellar water to clean my skin only if I’m not wearing a heavy makeup, foundation or waterproof products, otherwise I prefer using other products. Nonetheless micellar water is always the last step in my cleansing makeup routine as I like the fresh and clean feeling that it gives me, not to mention is super gentle for my skin.

MAC Gently Off Wipes have a non-irritating formula and are suitable for sensitive skin (this would explain the pink packaging). The are also meant to remove all traces of makeup, even a full face makeup with waterproof products. I’m not saying I don’t believe that but I have to try it to convince myself.

From my experience micellar water and micellar water wipes are not that efficient in cleaning waterproof makeup right away. I tend to use at least two wipes so I can get a clean face so I’m super curios about the new MAC Gently Off Wipes + Micellar Water.

MAC Gently Off Eye & Lip Makeup Remover – Permanent – $22.00 /£16.50 for 100 ml

Oil and water do mix, for twice the impact—just shake. A dual-phase, easy-does-it formula that sweeps off even tenacious waterproof mascara and lip color. Absolutely gentle; suitable for all. Cucumber extract soothes, Damascus rose flower water refreshes. No need to rinse.

