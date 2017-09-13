Hello beauties!
Look what I just found at Macy’s! New MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks available in two variations. MAC Cosmetics actually released a similar collection Little MAC Lipsticks back in July. I guess this kind of lipstick sets are quite popular.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s
MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks
MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks: Be Wow! – $35.00 – Online Only
An exclusive kit featuring mini Lipsticks in an eclectic mix of shades:
- Nude du Jour (Light mauve, Matte finish)
- Dodgy Girl (Light lavender, Matte finish)
- No Faux Pas (Hot pink, Matte finish)
- Relentlessly Red (Bright pinkish coral, Matte finish)
- Antique Velvet (Intense brown, Matte finish)
MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks: Be Sensational – $35.00 – Online Only
Shades:
- Nouvelle Vogue (Soft blue pink, Matte finish)
- Scene Stirrer (Rich pink rose, Amplified finish)
- Russian Red (Intense bluish-red, Matte finish)
- High Society (Dusty coral, Matte finish)
- Velvet Teddy (Deep-tone beige, Matte finish)
Enjoy…