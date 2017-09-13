MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks

Hello beauties!

Look what I just found at Macy’s! New MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks available in two variations. MAC Cosmetics actually released a similar collection Little MAC Lipsticks back in July. I guess this kind of lipstick sets are quite popular.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s

MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks

MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks: Be Wow! – $35.00 – Online Only

An exclusive kit featuring mini Lipsticks in an eclectic mix of shades:
  • Nude du Jour (Light mauve, Matte finish)
  • Dodgy Girl (Light lavender, Matte finish)
  • No Faux Pas (Hot pink, Matte finish)
  • Relentlessly Red (Bright pinkish coral, Matte finish)
  • Antique Velvet (Intense brown, Matte finish)

MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks: Be Sensational – $35.00 – Online Only

Shades:

 

  • Nouvelle Vogue (Soft blue pink, Matte finish)
  • Scene Stirrer (Rich pink rose, Amplified finish)
  • Russian Red (Intense bluish-red, Matte finish)
  • High Society (Dusty coral, Matte finish)
  • Velvet Teddy (Deep-tone beige, Matte finish)

 

Enjoy…

