Hello beauties!

Look what I just found at Macy’s! New MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks available in two variations. MAC Cosmetics actually released a similar collection Little MAC Lipsticks back in July. I guess this kind of lipstick sets are quite popular.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Macy’s

MAC Look in a Box Little MAC Lipsticks

An exclusive kit featuring mini Lipsticks in an eclectic mix of shades:

Nude du Jour (Light mauve, Matte finish)

Dodgy Girl (Light lavender, Matte finish)

No Faux Pas (Hot pink, Matte finish)

Relentlessly Red (Bright pinkish coral, Matte finish)

Antique Velvet (Intense brown, Matte finish)

Shades:

Nouvelle Vogue (Soft blue pink, Matte finish)

Scene Stirrer (Rich pink rose, Amplified finish)

Russian Red (Intense bluish-red, Matte finish)

High Society (Dusty coral, Matte finish)

Velvet Teddy (Deep-tone beige, Matte finish)

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy…