Hello pretties!

Finally a product that I’m really excited about…MAC Rollerwheel Liquid Liner. I’m not an expert when it comes to lining that perfect crisp line but the new MAC Rollerwheel Liquid Liner just got me on my toes. It has been a while since I was really anxious for a MAC launch, so I can’t wait to check this one out. The system and how it applies just resembles with a pizza cutter, so once again I’m curious how it works.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at MAC, Nordstrom

Austria Launch Date – Now @maccosmetics.at

UK Launch Date – Now at Selfridges

MAC Rollerwheel Liquid Liner Fall 2017

This new mascara has an innovative spinning disk applicator like nothing I’ve seen before. It absorbs the perfect quantity of the product and provides a perfect, smooth and extremely precise line. It’s up to you if you wanna go with a fine crisp line or create a thicker one. I admit I haven’t seen a liquid liner like this one on another brand, so far.

Available in four shades:

Rollin’ Black Shine – shiny black

– shiny black On A Roll Black – matte black

– matte black Rollerwheel Brown – warm brown

– warm brown Roller Royale – royal blue

I’ve already read reviews and seen Youtubers talking about this product, so I got the general idea. Still nothing compares to a live encounter with the new Rollerwheel liquid liner and drawing your own lines.

What do you think lovelies? Are you excited about this liner as well?

SHOP THE POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…