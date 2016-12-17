Hello cuties!

MAC Cosmetics has teamed up with Kiesza, famous Canadian singer for a new spring 2017 makeup collection. Presented as MAC Kiesza Spring 2017 capsule collection this one features the essentials makeup items of the singer.

Canadian pop powerhouse Kiesza has dazzled countless dance floors. Now, the singer-songwriter introduces her newest instant hit: a collaboration with MAC! Strut into the supernova sensibilities of her signature lipstick, vamplify, liquidlast liner and big brow pencil shades.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – beginning February 2017

MAC Spring 2017 Kiesza Collection

Lipstick – €19.50

Dearly Beloved – warm soft brown (Matte)

Vamplify – €21.50

Thunder Kiss – deep chocolate

Big Brow Pencil – €19.00

Cork – red head

Liquidlast Liner – €20.00

Point Black – black

Enjoy more photos…