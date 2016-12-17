MAC Spring 2017 Kiesza Collection

mac-spring-2017-kiesza-collection

MAC Cosmetics has teamed up with Kiesza, famous Canadian singer for a new spring 2017 makeup collection. Presented as MAC Kiesza Spring 2017 capsule collection this one features the essentials makeup items of the singer.

mac-spring-2017-kiesza

 

Canadian pop powerhouse Kiesza has dazzled countless dance floors. Now, the singer-songwriter introduces her newest instant hit: a collaboration with MAC! Strut into the supernova sensibilities of her signature lipstick, vamplify, liquidlast liner and big brow pencil shades.

Availability

Europe Launch Date – beginning February 2017

MAC Spring 2017 Kiesza Collection

Lipstick – €19.50

  • Dearly Beloved – warm soft brown (Matte)

Vamplify – €21.50

  • Thunder Kiss – deep chocolate

Big Brow Pencil – €19.00

  • Cork – red head

Liquidlast Liner – €20.00

  • Point Black – black

Enjoy more photos…

mac-spring-2017-kiesza-collection mac-spring-2017-kiesza-collection-1

