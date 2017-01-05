MAC Spring 2017 Make-up Art Cosmetics Collection

Hello beauties!
Finally MAC Cosmetics has released the official information for its new spring 2017 Make-up Art Cosmetics Collection that I’ve been teasing you with for months now. I’m happy that now I can start posting reviews for some of the products featured in this collection as I’ve been holding on to those articles since I showed you swatches of Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolours in Fallen Angel and Flamingo Road.
The heart and soul of M∙A∙C Cosmetics comes alive backstage at the 34 Fashion Weeks throughout the world. We pride ourselves on discovering and nurturing new talent and working with the industry leaders who innovate iconic beauty styles. In January, M∙A∙C teams up with three adored makeup maestros – Diane Kendal, James Kaliardos, and Kabuki – to create colour collections reflecting each artist’s signature style.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 19 January 2017 online @maccosmetics and select MAC Locations
Kabuki Magic Collection
Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour – Limited Edition – $21.00 U.S. / $25.00 CAD
- Fallen Angel – deep berry (Matte)
- Sweet Thing – neutral pinky-nude (Matte)
- Flamingo Road – purplish magenta (Matte)
- This Modern Age – mid-tone stone grey (Matte)
Crystal Glaze Gloss – Limited Edition – $21.00 U.S. / $24.00 CAD
- It’s a Great Feeling – transparent warm orange-red with refined red pearl
- Ice Follies – sheer mother-of-pearl with pink and blue fine reflects
Today We Live Powder Blush Duo – Limited Edition – $28.00 U.S. / $33.00 CAD
- Oh You Pretty Things – golden peach with fine gold reflects
- Taupe – soft beige-brown
The Shining Hour / Dazzleshadow x4 – Limited Edition – $32.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD
- Humoresque – light burgundy pearl with teal reflects
- Last Dance – light pink pearl with duochromatic violet reflects (Repromote)
- Heaven Loves You – gold pearl with gold reflects
- Letty Lynton – white pearl with white reflects
The Best of Everything / Eyeshadow x 4 – Limited Edition – $32.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD
- Sense of Doubt – dark charcoal grey (Satin)
- Johnny Guitar – mid-tone neutral grey (Matte)
- Trog – neutral mauve-brown (Matte)
- Love on the Run – light purplish-grey (Matte)
Paints – Limited Edition – $22.00 U.S. / $26.00 CAD
- Holy Holy – white pearl
- Win – matte indigo blue
- Cracked Emerald – matte bright green
- Overnight Sensation – bright royal purple with pearl
Kabuki Magic Brush – Limited Edition
- 218SE Precision ($25.00 U.S. / $30.00 CAD)
- 282SE Small Duo Fiber ($32.00 U.S. / $39.00 CAD)
James Kaliardos Collection
Lipstick – Limited Edition – $17.00 U.S. / $21.00 CAD
- Almondine – lippy pink (Lustre)
- Bloodstone – bluish mid-tone red (Amplified)
- Jasper – deep reddish-brown (Satin)
- Coral Bliss – frosted light coral (Cremesheen) (Repromote)
Tricolour Lip Gloss – Limited Edition – $20.00 U.S. / $24.00 CAD
- Stratagloss Pyrite – mid-tone pinky beige with fine gold reflects
- Stratagloss Opalite – sheer light peachy-pink with gold and blue fine reflects
Into the Well Eye Shadow – Limited Edition – $20.00 U.S. / $24.00 CAD
- Matte Galena – mid-tone cool blue (Matte)
- Midnight Tryst – deep warm brown (Matte)
Pressed Pigment – Limited Edition – $23.00 U.S. / $27.50 CAD
- Black Grape – deep aubergine with multi-pearl (Frost) (Repromote)
- Light Touch – high pearl powder in light shade (Frost)
Lash – Limited Edition – $17.00 U.S. / $20.00 CAD
- 50 Lash
Moons of Saturn Full Face Kit – Limited Edition – $40.00 U.S. / $50.00 CAD
- Rhea – bright pink-coral (Cream Colour Base)
- Gypsum – light golden champagne pearl with fine silver reflects (Cream Colour Base)
- Natural Sandstone – matte light golden bronze (Sculpting Powder)
Moons of Jupiter Full Face Kit – Limited Edition – $40.00 U.S. / $50.00 CAD
- Ganymede – rosy bronze pearl with pink and gold fine reflects (Cream Colour Base)
- Callisto – mid-tone reddish-plum pearl (Cream Colour Base)
- Galaxite – matte deep reddish brown (Sculpting Powder)
Brush – Limited Edition
- 246SE Synthetic Fluffy Eye ($25.00 U.S. / $30.00 CAD)
- 178SE Duo Fiber Angled Face ($42.00 U.S. / $51.00 CAD)
Diane Kendal Collection
Enhance Me / Casual Colour Lip & Cheek x 6 – Limited Edition – $40.00 U.S. / $48.00 CAD
- Petulant – deep reddish-brown
- Contrary – bright red-orange
- Valiant – light pinky-nude
- Fiery – deep scarlet red
- Heavenly – bright mid-tone bluish pink
- Marvelous – deep pinky-beige
Glamourize Me / Cream Colour Shadow x 6 – Limited Edition – $40.00 U.S. / $48.00 CAD
- Glowing – light gold pearl
- Dynamic – reddish-bronze with pearl
- Alluring – royal purple with pearl
- Enigmatic – reddish-plum with pearl
- Daring – navy blue with pearl
- Rebellious – deep blackened-brown with pearl
Cover Me / MAC Studio Conceal & Correct Palette – Limited Edition – $40.00 U.S. / $48.00 CAD
- Lightest – very light beige
- Light – light beige
- Light Medium – light beige
- Medium – medium beige
- Medium Dark – dark beige
- Darkest – deep beige
Kajal Crayon – Limited Edition – $18.00 U.S. / $21.50 CAD
- Flourish Me Deep – rich black
- Flourish Me Beautiful – deep purple-plum
- Flourish Me Bold – bright indigo blue
- Flourish Me Vibrant – bright teal
MAC Studio QuikTrik Stick – Limited Edition – $32.00 U.S. / 37.00 CAD
- Radiance/Shadow – pure white pearl / matte mid-tone neutral brown
- Sheen/Smoldering – very light pinkish champagne shimmer / matte deep warm brown
Diane Kendal x Brush – Limited Edition – $25.00 U.S. / $30.00 CAD
- 230SE Multipurpose Detailing Brush
