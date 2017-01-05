MAC Spring 2017 Make-up Art Cosmetics Collection

Hello beauties!

Finally MAC Cosmetics has released the official information for its new spring 2017 Make-up Art Cosmetics Collection that I’ve been teasing you with for months now. I’m happy that now I can start posting reviews for some of the products featured in this collection as I’ve been holding on to those articles since I showed you swatches of Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolours in Fallen Angel and Flamingo Road.

The heart and soul of M∙A∙C Cosmetics comes alive backstage at the 34 Fashion Weeks throughout the world. We pride ourselves on discovering and nurturing new talent and working with the industry leaders who innovate iconic beauty styles. In January, M∙A∙C teams up with three adored makeup maestros – Diane Kendal, James Kaliardos, and Kabuki – to create colour collections reflecting each artist’s signature style.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 19 January 2017 online @maccosmetics and select MAC Locations

Kabuki Magic Collection

Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour – Limited Edition – $21.00 U.S. / $25.00 CAD Fallen Angel – deep berry (Matte)

– deep berry (Matte) Sweet Thing – neutral pinky-nude (Matte)

– neutral pinky-nude (Matte) Flamingo Road – purplish magenta (Matte)

– purplish magenta (Matte) This Modern Age – mid-tone stone grey (Matte)

Crystal Glaze Gloss – Limited Edition – $21.00 U.S. / $24.00 CAD It’s a Great Feeling – transparent warm orange-red with refined red pearl

– transparent warm orange-red with refined red pearl Ice Follies – sheer mother-of-pearl with pink and blue fine reflects

Today We Live Powder Blush Duo – Limited Edition – $28.00 U.S. / $33.00 CAD Oh You Pretty Things – golden peach with fine gold reflects

– golden peach with fine gold reflects Taupe – soft beige-brown

The Shining Hour / Dazzleshadow x4 – Limited Edition – $32.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD Humoresque – light burgundy pearl with teal reflects

– light burgundy pearl with teal reflects Last Dance – light pink pearl with duochromatic violet reflects (Repromote)

– light pink pearl with duochromatic violet reflects (Repromote) Heaven Loves You – gold pearl with gold reflects

– gold pearl with gold reflects Letty Lynton – white pearl with white reflects

The Best of Everything / Eyeshadow x 4 – Limited Edition – $32.00 U.S. / $42.00 CAD Sense of Doubt – dark charcoal grey (Satin)

– dark charcoal grey (Satin) Johnny Guitar – mid-tone neutral grey (Matte)

– mid-tone neutral grey (Matte) Trog – neutral mauve-brown (Matte)

– neutral mauve-brown (Matte) Love on the Run – light purplish-grey (Matte)

Paints – Limited Edition – $22.00 U.S. / $26.00 CAD Holy Holy – white pearl

– white pearl Win – matte indigo blue

– matte indigo blue Cracked Emerald – matte bright green

– matte bright green Overnight Sensation – bright royal purple with pearl