MAC Spring 2017 Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour

Hello beauties!

I don’t know if you remember a sneak peek article I posted back in spring about the shade extension of MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolours hitting counters in spring 2017. Well, it’s all happening in January 2017 so since we are only a few weeks away, I though of giving you another shout out. 🙂

For those who prefer timeless glamour to all-out flash, matte reigns supreme. The MAC innovation on this classic texture is back with 12 new saturated shades of retro matte liquid lipcolour in on-trend muted and deep tones. Each promise one thing: a big splash of colour in a liquid-suede finish that’s impossible to forget.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – January 2017 at all MAC Locations

International Launch Date – January 2017 at all MAC Locations

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color 2017 Collection

MAC Retro Matte Liquid Lip Color – New Shades – $20.00 / $24.00 CAD / €24.50



Young Attitude – blackened teal

Ess-Presso – deepened chocolate brown

Stone – greyed neutral brown

Burnt Spice – creamy dirty rose

Topped With Brandy – deep dirty rose

Chocotease – warm chocolate brown

