Hello sweeties!

MAC Next To Nothing comes as a new spring summer 2017 makeup collection, launching right in the middle of spring and featuring two products. The collection is minimal but introduces the new Next To Nothing Face Colour and Pressed Powder. Right after the jump you can take a first look, but I will be back with more photos closer to the launch date.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – April 2017 at MAC Locations

MAC Spring Summer 2017 Next To Nothing Collection

MAC Next To Nothing Face Colour – New – $35.00 / €33.00

It’s a new liquid face color with a light texture that creates an intangible opaque coating. It’s a hybrid product, that combines more than one characteristic, has hydrating properties, works as a primer and foundation as well, ensuring a flawless look.

Light – pale ivory

– pale ivory Light Plus – light beige

– light beige Medium – warm beige

– warm beige Medium Plus – light beige tan

– light beige tan Medium Dark – caramel beige

– caramel beige Medium Deep – golden tan

– golden tan Dark – caramel

– caramel Dark Plus – neutral beige tan

– neutral beige tan Dark Deep – rich golden bronze

MAC Next To Nothing Pressed Powder – New – $30.00 / €28.00