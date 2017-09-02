Hello pretties!

I just find out that MAC Cosmetics is going to launch a new foundation so I hurried to share the news with you. Is the new MAC Studio Fix Fluid Skin Balancing Complex SPF 15 that were are talking about today. MAC fans already know that MAC Studio Fix is a bestseller so now we have a new foundation. More new products will be joining Studio Fix range. Keep on reading to find out more!

Availability

International Launch Date – September 2017 at MAC Locations

Japan Launch Date – September 2017

China Launch Date – Now at MAC Stores

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Skin Balancing Complex SPF 15 – €33.00



The new Studio Fix Fluid foundation brings you skincare benefits with the Skin Balancing Complex. This balances the skin through short and long term moisturization, soothing the skin and balancing the skin’s flora to help build a stronger skin barrier.

Shades:

C3.5 / C4 / C4.5 / C5 / C8 / N4 / N5

NC10 / NC15 / NC20 / NC25 / NC30 / NC35 / NC37 / NC40 / NC42 / NC44 / NC45 / NC46 / NC47 / NC50 / NC55

NW10 / NW13 / NW15 / NW18 / NW20 / NW22 / NW25 / NW30 / NW33 / NW35 / NW40 / NW43 / NW44 / NW45 / NW46 / NW47 / NW48 / NW50 / NW55 / NW58

MAC Studio Fix Plus Powder Plus Foundation – €33.00

C2 / C3 / C3.5 / C30 / C35 / C4 / C4.5 / C40 / C5 / C5.5 / C6 / C7 / C8 / N3 / N4 / N5 / N9

NC10 / NC15 / NC20 / NC25 / NC30 / NC35 / NC40 / NC42 / NC43 / NC45 / NC47 / NC50 / NC55\

NW10 / NW13 / NW15 / NW18 / NW20 / NW22 / NW25 / NW30 / NW33 / NW35 / NW40 / NW43 / NW44 / NW45 / NW46 / NW48 / NW50 / NW55 / NW58

MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette – €41.00

Light

Medium

Medium Deep

Dark

Brushes

132 Duo Fibre Foundation

109 Small Contour

217 Blending

Enjoy more photos…