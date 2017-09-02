Hello pretties!
I just find out that MAC Cosmetics is going to launch a new foundation so I hurried to share the news with you. Is the new MAC Studio Fix Fluid Skin Balancing Complex SPF 15 that were are talking about today. MAC fans already know that MAC Studio Fix is a bestseller so now we have a new foundation. More new products will be joining Studio Fix range. Keep on reading to find out more!
Availability
International Launch Date – September 2017 at MAC Locations
Japan Launch Date – September 2017
China Launch Date – Now at MAC Stores
MAC Studio Fix Fluid Skin Balancing Complex SPF 15 – €33.00
The new Studio Fix Fluid foundation brings you skincare benefits with the Skin Balancing Complex. This balances the skin through short and long term moisturization, soothing the skin and balancing the skin’s flora to help build a stronger skin barrier.
Shades:
- C3.5 / C4 / C4.5 / C5 / C8 / N4 / N5
- NC10 / NC15 / NC20 / NC25 / NC30 / NC35 / NC37 / NC40 / NC42 / NC44 / NC45 / NC46 / NC47 / NC50 / NC55
- NW10 / NW13 / NW15 / NW18 / NW20 / NW22 / NW25 / NW30 / NW33 / NW35 / NW40 / NW43 / NW44 / NW45 / NW46 / NW47 / NW48 / NW50 / NW55 / NW58
MAC Studio Fix Plus Powder Plus Foundation – €33.00
- C2 / C3 / C3.5 / C30 / C35 / C4 / C4.5 / C40 / C5 / C5.5 / C6 / C7 / C8 / N3 / N4 / N5 / N9
- NC10 / NC15 / NC20 / NC25 / NC30 / NC35 / NC40 / NC42 / NC43 / NC45 / NC47 / NC50 / NC55\
- NW10 / NW13 / NW15 / NW18 / NW20 / NW22 / NW25 / NW30 / NW33 / NW35 / NW40 / NW43 / NW44 / NW45 / NW46 / NW48 / NW50 / NW55 / NW58
MAC Studio Conceal and Correct Palette – €41.00
- Light
- Medium
- Medium Deep
- Dark
Brushes
- 132 Duo Fibre Foundation
- 109 Small Contour
- 217 Blending
Enjoy more photos…