MAC Chromat Collection for summer 2017 is based on the collaboration between Chromat fashion designer Becca McCharen and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The makeup line is gender-inclusive and tech-inspired and focuses on the eyes. The products have a 3D print packaging while the blue color is dominant.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 29 June 2017 at @maccosmetics.com | July 2017 at Nordstrom, Macy’s

Europe Launch Date – beginning July 2017 at MAC Stores

MAC Summer 2017 Chromat Collection

Chromatbabe Super Pack Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $32.00 / €42.00

Structured Satin – rich black (Satin)

– rich black (Satin) Sabina Sangre – deep orange with gold pearl (Satin)

– deep orange with gold pearl (Satin) Duabandita – brown with blue/green pearl (Veluxe Pearl)

– brown with blue/green pearl (Veluxe Pearl) Triennial Wave – vibrant ocean blue (Satin)

– vibrant ocean blue (Satin) Blue Black – navy blue with blue pearl (Veluxe Pearl)

– navy blue with blue pearl (Veluxe Pearl) Mindfiles – metallic silver with pearl (Frost)

Lipstick – $18.00 / €21.00

Shockvalue – bright aqua blue (Amplified)

– bright aqua blue (Amplified) Augmented Reality – strong candy red (Matte)

Pro Longwear Fluidline – $17.00 / €20.50

Aeros Blue – bright metallic blue

Techankohl Liner – $17.00 / €18.00

Bionic Bae – deep metallic navy

Zoom Lash Mascara – $18.00 / €21.50

Metropolis Blue – powerful royal blue

Chromat Glitter – $22.00 / €24.00

Reflects Turquatic

Brush – $20.00 / €20.00

263 Small Angle

