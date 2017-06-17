Hello pretties!
MAC Chromat Collection for summer 2017 is based on the collaboration between Chromat fashion designer Becca McCharen and the Council of Fashion Designers of America. The makeup line is gender-inclusive and tech-inspired and focuses on the eyes. The products have a 3D print packaging while the blue color is dominant.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 29 June 2017 at @maccosmetics.com | July 2017 at Nordstrom, Macy’s
Europe Launch Date – beginning July 2017 at MAC Stores
MAC Summer 2017 Chromat Collection
Chromatbabe Super Pack Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition – $32.00 / €42.00
- Structured Satin – rich black (Satin)
- Sabina Sangre – deep orange with gold pearl (Satin)
- Duabandita – brown with blue/green pearl (Veluxe Pearl)
- Triennial Wave – vibrant ocean blue (Satin)
- Blue Black – navy blue with blue pearl (Veluxe Pearl)
- Mindfiles – metallic silver with pearl (Frost)
Lipstick – $18.00 / €21.00
- Shockvalue – bright aqua blue (Amplified)
- Augmented Reality – strong candy red (Matte)
Pro Longwear Fluidline – $17.00 / €20.50
- Aeros Blue – bright metallic blue
Techankohl Liner – $17.00 / €18.00
- Bionic Bae – deep metallic navy
Zoom Lash Mascara – $18.00 / €21.50
- Metropolis Blue – powerful royal blue
Chromat Glitter – $22.00 / €24.00
- Reflects Turquatic
Brush – $20.00 / €20.00
- 263 Small Angle
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
Another interesting offering from MAC. Hmmm not sure about the eye palette – again a random collection of shades.
Loving the blue lipstick shade on dark skin tone : vibrant !