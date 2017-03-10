MAC Summer 2017 Min Liu Collection (All Info)

Hello beauties!
All the details about MAC Cosmetics collaboration with Chinese designer Min Liu that we’ve been talking about last week, have been revealed. Right after the jump you have the entire color story of MAC Min Liu Summer 2017 Collection as well as individual photos. Take a closer look!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 14 April 2017 at MAC Locations
International Launch Date – April 2017 at MAC Stores
MAC Summer 2017 Min Liu Collection
MAC Min Liu Pearlmatte Face Powder – Limited Edition – €41.00
- First Waves – pink, red, gray-beige with pearlescent coating
MAC Min Liu Cream Color Base – Limited Edition – €26.50
- All Year Red – warm bright red
MAC Min Liu Eyeshadow x 2 Fortune Duo Lotus – €34.00
- Pink – bright pink matte
- Platinum Shadow – sparkling silver
MAC Min Liu Fluidline – €22.00
- Blacktrack – black (Repromote/ Permanent)
MAC Min Liu Lipglass – Limited Edition – €21.00
- Fortune Red – warm bright red
- Peach Blossom Pink – peachy pink
MAC Min Liu Lipstick – Limited Edition – €25.50
- Dynasty Red – matte warm bright red
- Peach Blossom Pink – matte peachy pink
MAC Min Liu Makeup Bag – Limited Edition – €29.00
MAC Min Liu Brush Bag – Limited Edition – €63.00
- 129SE Powder / Blush Brush
- 263SE Small Angle Brush
- 246SE Synthetic Fluffy Eye Brush
Enjoy more photos…