MAC Summer 2017 Min Liu Collection (All Info)

All the details about MAC Cosmetics collaboration with Chinese designer Min Liu that we’ve been talking about last week, have been revealed. Right after the jump you have the entire color story of MAC Min Liu Summer 2017 Collection as well as individual photos. Take a closer look!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 14 April 2017 at MAC Locations

International Launch Date – April 2017 at MAC Stores

MAC Summer 2017 Min Liu Collection

MAC Min Liu Pearlmatte Face Powder – Limited Edition – €41.00

First Waves – pink, red, gray-beige with pearlescent coating

MAC Min Liu Cream Color Base – Limited Edition – €26.50

All Year Red – warm bright red

MAC Min Liu Eyeshadow x 2 Fortune Duo Lotus – €34.00

Pink – bright pink matte

– bright pink matte Platinum Shadow – sparkling silver

MAC Min Liu Fluidline – €22.00

Blacktrack – black (Repromote/ Permanent)

MAC Min Liu Lipglass – Limited Edition – €21.00

Fortune Red – warm bright red

– warm bright red Peach Blossom Pink – peachy pink

MAC Min Liu Lipstick – Limited Edition – €25.50

Dynasty Red – matte warm bright red

– matte warm bright red Peach Blossom Pink – matte peachy pink

MAC Min Liu Makeup Bag – Limited Edition – €29.00

MAC Min Liu Brush Bag – Limited Edition – €63.00

129SE Powder / Blush Brush

263SE Small Angle Brush

246SE Synthetic Fluffy Eye Brush

