Hello pretties!

MAC Patentpolish is making a comeback into a summer 2017 collection and this time becomes part of MAC permanent collection.

High-impact lips with a single swing to the ultimate glossy style. This supple all-in-one product offers the comfort of a lip balm, the color and shine of a gloss and the precision of a lipstick.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com | 2 May 2017 in stores

Europe Launch Date – 24 April 2017 online | 2 May 2017 at MAC stores

MAC Summer 2017 Patentpolish

MAC Patentpolish – Permanent – €24.00

  • Innocent – nude beige
  • Patentpink – washed out lilac
  • Revved Up – creamy peach
  • Go For Girlie – bright yellow pink
  • Fearless – deep blue pink
  • Pleasant – rosy pink

Lipglass – Permanent – €18.00

  • Clear

Enjoy more photos…

Photos’ Source: Mackarrie

