Hello pretties!

MAC Patentpolish is making a comeback into a summer 2017 collection and this time becomes part of MAC permanent collection.

High-impact lips with a single swing to the ultimate glossy style. This supple all-in-one product offers the comfort of a lip balm, the color and shine of a gloss and the precision of a lipstick.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – end April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com | 2 May 2017 in stores

Europe Launch Date – 24 April 2017 online | 2 May 2017 at MAC stores

MAC Summer 2017 Patentpolish

MAC Patentpolish – Permanent – €24.00

Innocent – nude beige

– nude beige Patentpink – washed out lilac

– washed out lilac Revved Up – creamy peach

– creamy peach Go For Girlie – bright yellow pink

– bright yellow pink Fearless – deep blue pink

– deep blue pink Pleasant – rosy pink

Lipglass – Permanent – €18.00

Clear

Enjoy more photos…

Photos’ Source: Mackarrie