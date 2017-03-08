Hello pretties!
MAC Patentpolish is making a comeback into a summer 2017 collection and this time becomes part of MAC permanent collection.
High-impact lips with a single swing to the ultimate glossy style. This supple all-in-one product offers the comfort of a lip balm, the color and shine of a gloss and the precision of a lipstick.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – end April 2017 online @maccosmetics.com | 2 May 2017 in stores
Europe Launch Date – 24 April 2017 online | 2 May 2017 at MAC stores
MAC Summer 2017 Patentpolish
MAC Patentpolish – Permanent – €24.00
- Innocent – nude beige
- Patentpink – washed out lilac
- Revved Up – creamy peach
- Go For Girlie – bright yellow pink
- Fearless – deep blue pink
- Pleasant – rosy pink
Lipglass – Permanent – €18.00
- Clear
Enjoy more photos…
Photos’ Source: Mackarrie