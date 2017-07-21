Make Up For Ever Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powder SWATCHES

Hello beauties!
Make Up For Ever seems to have it all in terms of highlight, sculpting and blush products as they just launched a new range of Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powder. You can take a look at all the shades swatched bellow on different skin colors, which I’m sure is going to be very useful.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora
MUFE Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powder – New & Permanent – $23.00 (Online Only)
A unique pressed powder formula in a refillable palette—providing intense color payoff in highlight, sculpt, and blush shades. Reveal your inner artist and create endless looks with Artist Face Color. Choose your palette size, then customize to your needs by mixing and matching your favorite. Artist Face Color’s unique formula features atomized pigments, which provide intense color payoff while blending and diffusing for a natural, long-lasting finish. The super-fine powder melts into skin while also seamlessly layering for a natural, result. Available in matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes across 34 shades, Artist Face Color provides endless ways to enhance and define your features for your desired result.
- H104 Eggshell highlight
- H108 Banana highlight
- H100 Ivory highlight
- B110 Peachy beige blush
- B206 Peachy pink blush
- B202 Blue pink blush
- B204 Cold pink blush
- S300 Pastel coral blush
- S310 Praline blush
- B208 English pink blush
- B304 Camel blush
- S214 Rosewood blush
- B308 Coral blush
- B316 Red coral blush
- B402 Vermillion blush
- B218 Bright raspberry blush
- B216 Fuchsia blush
- B500 Plum blush
- S502 Violet brown sculpt
- S404 Red brown sculpt
- S400 Chestnut sculpt
- S118 Dark shadow sculpt
- S116 Medium shadow sculpt
- S114 Chamois sculpt
- S112 Shadow sculpt
- H102 Shimmery pink alabaster highlight
- B200 Shimmery opal pink highlight
- H106 Shimmery champagne highlight
- B302 Shimmery peach highlight
- B210 Shimmery warm pink blush
- B306 Shimmery mandarin blush
- B314 Shimmery tangerine blush
- B212 Shimmery pink blush
- H312 Shimmery gold copper highlight
Artist Face Color Refillable Makeup Palette – New & Permanent – $2.00 (Online Only)
These palettes are made to be used with the Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powders, a refillable range of pressed face powders in highlight, sculpt, and blush shades that allows you to customize your palette. Choose your palette size, then customize to your needs by mixing and matching your favorite shades.
Artist Face Color’s unique formula features atomized pigments, which provide intense color payoff while blending and diffusing for a natural result. The super-fine powder melts into skin while also seamlessly layering for a natural, long-lasting finish. Available in matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes across 34 shades, Artist Face Color provides endless ways to enhance and define your features for your desired result.
- Mono Palette
- Duo Palette
- Trio Palette
