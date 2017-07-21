Make Up For Ever Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powder SWATCHES

Hello beauties!

Make Up For Ever seems to have it all in terms of highlight, sculpting and blush products as they just launched a new range of Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powder. You can take a look at all the shades swatched bellow on different skin colors, which I’m sure is going to be very useful.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Sephora

A unique pressed powder formula in a refillable palette—providing intense color payoff in highlight, sculpt, and blush shades. Reveal your inner artist and create endless looks with Artist Face Color. Choose your palette size, then customize to your needs by mixing and matching your favorite. Artist Face Color’s unique formula features atomized pigments, which provide intense color payoff while blending and diffusing for a natural, long-lasting finish. The super-fine powder melts into skin while also seamlessly layering for a natural, result. Available in matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes across 34 shades, Artist Face Color provides endless ways to enhance and define your features for your desired result.

H104 Eggshell highlight

Eggshell highlight H108 Banana highlight

Banana highlight H100 Ivory highlight

Ivory highlight B110 Peachy beige blush

Peachy beige blush B206 Peachy pink blush

Peachy pink blush B202 Blue pink blush

Blue pink blush B204 Cold pink blush

Cold pink blush S300 Pastel coral blush

Pastel coral blush S310 Praline blush

Praline blush B208 English pink blush

English pink blush B304 Camel blush

Camel blush S214 Rosewood blush

Rosewood blush B308 Coral blush

Coral blush B316 Red coral blush

Red coral blush B402 Vermillion blush

Vermillion blush B218 Bright raspberry blush

Bright raspberry blush B216 Fuchsia blush

Fuchsia blush B500 Plum blush

Plum blush S502 Violet brown sculpt

Violet brown sculpt S404 Red brown sculpt

Red brown sculpt S400 Chestnut sculpt

Chestnut sculpt S118 Dark shadow sculpt

Dark shadow sculpt S116 Medium shadow sculpt

Medium shadow sculpt S114 Chamois sculpt

Chamois sculpt S112 Shadow sculpt

Shadow sculpt H102 Shimmery pink alabaster highlight

Shimmery pink alabaster highlight B200 Shimmery opal pink highlight

Shimmery opal pink highlight H106 Shimmery champagne highlight

Shimmery champagne highlight B302 Shimmery peach highlight

Shimmery peach highlight B210 Shimmery warm pink blush

Shimmery warm pink blush B306 Shimmery mandarin blush

Shimmery mandarin blush B314 Shimmery tangerine blush

Shimmery tangerine blush B212 Shimmery pink blush

Shimmery pink blush H312 Shimmery gold copper highlight

Artist Face Color Refillable Makeup Palette – New & Permanent – $2.00 (Online Only)

$2.00 (Online Only) These palettes are made to be used with the Artist Face Color Highlight, Sculpt and Blush Powders, a refillable range of pressed face powders in highlight, sculpt, and blush shades that allows you to customize your palette. Choose your palette size, then customize to your needs by mixing and matching your favorite shades. Artist Face Color’s unique formula features atomized pigments, which provide intense color payoff while blending and diffusing for a natural result. The super-fine powder melts into skin while also seamlessly layering for a natural, long-lasting finish. Available in matte, shimmer, and pearl finishes across 34 shades, Artist Face Color provides endless ways to enhance and define your features for your desired result. Mono Palette

Duo Palette

Trio Palette

SHOP THIS POST

Turn on your JavaScript to view content

Enjoy more photos…