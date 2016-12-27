Make Up For Ever Spring 2017 Star Lit Liquid & Powder

Hello sweeties!

Watch out as Make Up For Ever is coming out with two new products for spring 2017. I’m talking about Star Liq Liquid and Star Lit Powder which are ready for purchase now at Sephora. With all these new and amazing products, MUFE is launching it’s really hard to decide on my purchase. I’m currently wishing for a couple of Artistic Acrylip shades. 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now online @sephora.com

Star Lit Liquid – Permanent – $24.00 Star Lit Liquid is a lightweight, multi-use, pearlescent formula that adds sparkling, light-reflective highlights to the eyes and cheeks. This sheer, water-based liquid allows for buildable application that won’t feel heavy or sticky on skin. With sparkling shades that range from neutral to dark, it glides on effortlessly for a sparkling, light-reflective glow that lasts all night. 01 Arctic White

02 Pink Beige

03 Gold Champagne

04 Golden Peach

05 Silver Dust