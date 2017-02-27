Hello lovelies!

Marc Jacobs Beauty presents its Coconut Spring 2017 collection if I might say so. I’m talking about two new products, a highlighter and face primer, infused with five types of coconut to nourish and hydrate the complexion. Take a closer to right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now exclusively online at Sephora

Marc Jacobs Beauty Spring 2017 Coconut Highlighter and Face Primer

Give your highlight a dose of skincare. Inspired by Marc Jacobs’ love of coconut water and the glow of youthful-looking, radiant, well-hydrated skin, this gel-cream instantly lights up the complexion. Directly highlight skin or blend this concentrated luminizer with foundation and primer to transform them into illuminating elixirs. A little goes a long way: This gel highlighter builds for the ultimate sheen, and the sensual, golden-peach hue flatters all skin tones with warm radiance. It’s formulated with five forms of coconut and provitamin B5 to help hydrate and nourish skin.

50 Dew You? – golden peach

Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer brings the refreshing feel of coconut to your face while it perfects and extends makeup wear. With its hydrating, nutrient-rich formula, it is especially ideal for normal to dry skin types to create a smooth and improved skin surface before applying foundation. It’s enriched with concentrated coconut extracts that form a natural, vitamin-rich barrier between your skin and makeup. The coconut water-derived polysaccharide complex mirrors the effect of synthetic priming ingredients, allowing your skin to breathe without compromising the skin-perfecting benefits. The result is makeup that stays on longer and skin that appears younger-looking and better than ever.

Enjoy…