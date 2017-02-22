Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs launches for spring 2017 two limited edition Eye and Lip Sets. Besides the goodies featured in these sets you will also get a joyful and colorful makeup bag inspired by the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 runway. Would you care to take a closer look? 🙂

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 Eye and Lip Sets

A limited edition collection of Marc Jacobs Beauty bestselling mascara, waterproof gel eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow, with a collectible makeup bag inspired by the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 runway.

Experience liner and lashes like never before with this limited edition, runway-inspired collection of Marc Jacobs Beauty favorites, all in a makeup bag with graphic illustrations by artist Julie Verhoeven, whose imagery was featured in Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2017 Collection. Create a runway-inspired beauty look with this eye collection: Shade, define and highlight eyes with Twinkle Pop Eye Stick eyeshadow in On The Verge, an icy grape shimmer. Line with the award-winning formula of waterproof Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Th(ink), a cool blue. Give lashes instant, smudge-proof volume with Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara, for lashes that look 1,800 percent larger in just three strokes.

A limited edition collection of award-winning Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer, with a collectible makeup bag inspired by the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 runway.

This limited edition set includes the award-winning shine of Enamored Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer and a collectible, covetable pouch with the graphic illustrations of artist Julie Verhoeven, who created the cartoon imagery featured in patchwork in Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 Collection. Enamored lip gloss delivers brilliant shine that’s always cushiony and never sticky, as a result of its Triple Shine Complex. The shades include French Tickler, an iridescent peach shimmer; Pink Steam, an iridescent lavender shimmer; and the new shade Want Me?, an opaque beige-pink, exclusively available in this set.