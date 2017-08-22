Marc Jacobs Velvet Crew Fall 2017

Hello beauties!

Marc Jacobs Velvet Crew pretty much sums Fall 2017 makeup in a kit.

The inspiration behind Marc Jacobs Fall 2017 collection was a combination of the designer’s New York City upbringing and the documentary Hip-Hop Evolution. The beauty look for the fashion show was defined by each woman’s unique character. Lead makeup artist Diane Kendal created individual makeup looks using Marc Jacobs Beauty to tell each woman’s story.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Neiman Marcus

Marc Jacobs Velvet Crew – Limited Edition – $44.00

For the first time ever, Marc Jacobs Beauty provided all the makeup for the Marc Jacobs fashion show. This limited-edition eye collection allows you to recreate the looks straight from the Fall 2017 runway.

Includes:

Bestselling Mascara

Waterproof Gel Eyeliner

Ultra-Skinny Gel Eyeliner

Collectible Makeup Bag

