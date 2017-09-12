Hello pretties!

Yesterday I announced on Instagram the hottest collaboration of the season from the beauty world. The news that NARS Cosmetics has teamed up with fashion designer Christopher Kane is now in the open. NARS Christoper Kane Chrome Couture Collection launches directly after the Christopher Kane SS18 LFW show in London. There will be a queue for this collection so be prepared! I’ll be on vacation when it launches so unfortunately I won’t be able to swatch the products for you. I know they will be sold out so fast!

Availability

UK Launch Date – 18 September 2017 exclusively at NARS Covent Garden Boutique and narscosmetics.co.uk

NARS Christopher Kane Fall 2017 Collection

The limited edition Chrome Couture Collection for NARS curated series features two limited edition items. First is the new Chrome Couture Palette (£34.00) that was inspired by the designer’s signature aesthetic. It will feature six shimmery, glitter and pearlescent eyeshadows. Get ready for some glamorous and iridescent swatches for this one.

Second, we have the Soft Nude Lipstick (£23.00) with iridescent finish that I bet it will complement a lot of skin tones.

I wish there will be more products featured in this collection but we got just these two beauties.

I will update this post once I receive more info. Since the collection will be launched exclusively at NARS boutique and online I don’t think it will arrive later on the other NARS counters but let’s hope it does.

Unfortunately it was not mention of NARS Christopher Kane Chrome Couture Collection being released in the U.S. or outside UK. I do hope it will arrive in U.S. as well, at least online, so you can enjoy it as well. Once I know more I’ll update this post and my Instagram.