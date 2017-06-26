NARS Fall 2017 Collection & Powermatte Lip Pigment

Hello beauties!

NARS Cosmetics presents Powermatte Lip Pigment, a new and permanent line of 20 lip colors, as part of the upcoming NARS Fall 2017 Makeup Collection. The new campaign for NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment has a rock n’ roll vibe and fronts Bella Hadid and Justin Gossman. Bella shows a sexy messy dark hairstyle while she is dressed in black pants and a chic black bra, while in other photos she is totally topless. The campaign was shot by Francois Nars himself, without naming Bella Hadid as the new face of the brand, but just a model who fronts the new Powermatte Lip Pigment campaign.

“The model brings the product to life and gives it an identity, so matching the right model with a product is very important. I love Bella. She has a very strong and powerful look that I think is very well suited to a bold product, like Powermatte.”- says François Nars.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 6 July 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora

NARS Fall 2017 Collection

NARS Powermatte Lip Pigment – New & Permanent – $26.00

The names of the new shades have been chosen between some of the greatest rock and roll hits of all times, as I’m sure you’ll recognize most of them. The new NARS lipstick has the most powerful matte finish yet, with a super pigmented hue. The formula is light and gel-like, showing a thin consistency while gliding effortlessly across the lips without streaking or staining.

American Woman

Don’t Stop

Done it Again

Get It On

Get Up Stand Up

Give it Up

Just Push Play

Just What I Needed

Light My Fire

London Calling

Low Rider

Paint It Black

Rock With You

Save the Queen

Slow Ride

Starwoman

Under My Thumb

Walk This Way

Warm Leatherette

Wild Night

NARS Fall 2017 Makeup Collection will include more products but here are some of the highlights: NARS Blissful Blush blinking, NARS Dual-Intensity Eyeshadow in Titania which is a beautiful metallic gray, NARS Kohliner in Sorento…a nice rusty brown.

Enjoy more photos…