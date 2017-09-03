Hello lovelies!

NARS Cosmetics announces Man Ray for NARS Holiday 2017 Collection. The ultimate collaboration with the master-of-modern art Man Ray, the most creative in the 20th century, has been revealed. He is best known for his photography, and he was a renowned fashion and portrait photographer. Man Ray brought ingenious techniques to the photography, using bold light to create a new style for the fashion photography. The collection has two parts. The first part launches earlier, followed by NARS Holiday 2017 Gifting Collection in November. All the products will be available as limited edition. Discover the entire NARS Holiday 2017 Man Ray Collection after the cut.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – September / October 2017 at Nordstrom, Sephora | November 2017 for NARS Holiday 2017 Gifting Collection

Japan Launch Date – 10 September 2017 | 24 November 2017 NARS Gifting Collection

NARS Holiday 2017 Man Ray for Nars Collection

NARS Man Ray Love Game Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

Is a 12-shade eyeshadow palette which has on the packaging the Ady “Fashion in Congo” fashion photograph from 1937.

NARS Man Ray Glass Tears Eyeshadow Palette – Limited Edition

This new palette features six eyeshadows in highlighting pearl, golden yellow, petrol blue, moss green, burgundy and black. The packaging reveals the “Glass Tears” work of Man Ray from 1932.

NARS Man Ray The Veil Cheek Palette – Limited Edition

This one includes three cheek colors with one shimmer and two matte finishes. The blushes are embossed with a subtle veil pattern and a representation of Lee Miller’s famous lips. The compact’s packaging shows a graphic print featuring Man Ray’s famous photo from 1930, The Veil.

NARS Man Ray Noire et Blanche Audacious Lipstick Coffret – Limited Edition

The set includes four shades of NARS Audacious Lipstick, packed in a graphic round box adorned with a photo of Kiki de Montparnasse’s head next to African black mask (1926.)

NARS Man Ray Les Amoureux Audacious Lipstick Coffret – Limited Edition

This set features four shades of Audacious lipstick, packed in a collectible box adorned with one of Man Ray’s most memorable photographs.

NARS Man Ray The Kiss Velvet Matte Lip Pencil Set – Limited Edition

The set includes four shades of lip color packed in a golden purse embossed with the famous lips motifs from Ray’s Surrealist painting.

NARS Man Ray Love Triangle – Limited Edition

There are five sets available, each one featuring shades of Audacious Lipstick and Blush, packed in a pyramid-shaped box.

Orgasm

Impassioned and Anna

Hot Sand and Rita

Dolce Vita and Audrey

Deep Throat and Barbara

NARS Man Ray Overexposed Glow Highlighter – Limited Edition

This golden highlighter is my favorite so far from the entire collection. The powder is embossed with the famous lips motif from Ray’s Surrealist painting just the like the Lip Pencil Set.

NARS Velvet Eyeliner – Limited Edition

Santiago – golden bronze

Nagoya – lilac

NARS Audacious Lipstick – Limited Edition

Gold Anita

