Meet the heat and glow from head to toe with the NARS Bronzing collection. Soft-Matte technology captures the light and diffuses imperfections for a blurring effect that enhances and entrances.

U.S. Launch Date – Now at Nordstrom, @narscosmetics.com

NARS Summer 2017 Bronzing Collection

Innovation meets inspiration with this breakthrough powdered bronzer that defies convention. Soft Blurring Technology captures the light and diffuses imperfections for a soft-focus effect that enhances and entrances for allover, second-skin color with natural-looking warmth. The matte bronzer takes on a new dimension enhanced by the warmth of natural light. Smooth, silky and weightless, it effortlessly delivers a wash of allover color or layers for translucent warmth. Its translucent matte finish allows the complexion to show through for the most natural effect. Skin looks like skin, just warmer, softer and more perfected.

Casino

Falaises

Laguna

Seaside

Iconic Laguna meets broad-spectrum sunscreen for a full-body glow that protects and enhances with this tint by NARS. It bronzes weightlessly, blends instantly and is laced with antioxidants oceania saffron, Tahitian vanilla and a hydrating mix of monoi and tamanu oils. It’s scented with the brand’s signature Monoi de Tahiti essence.

