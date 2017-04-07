NARS Summer 2017 Charlotte Gainsbourg Makeup Collection

by Tavia, 2 comments

Hello cuties!

The collaboration between NARS Cosmetics and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg is translated into a new Summer 2017 Makeup Collection which features 18 limited edition products. There will be products in new shades as well as new entries which I invite you to discover right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 April 2017 at NARS | 1 May 2017 in Stores

International Launch Date – May 2017

Japan Launch Date – 19 May 2017

NARS Summer 2017 Charlotte Gainsbourg Makeup Collection

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Multiple Tit – $39.00

  • Janette – sheer berry
  • Alice – poppy red
  • Jo – light pink

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Hydrating Glow Tint – $36.00

  • Fair
  • Light
  • Medium
  • Medium-Dark

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Duo Eyeshadow – $36.00

  • Old Church Street – golden champagne/ slate teal
  • Rue Allent – shimmering frost/ deep forest green

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Kohliner – $26.00

  • Cours Du Soir – moss green
  • Nuid D’Encre – deep navy
  • Zinc – slate gray

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Matte Lip Pencil – $27.00

  • London Clinic – soft rose
  • Blindfold – burgundy

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Lip Tint – $26.00

  • Double Decker – ruby red
  • Ephelide – antique rose
  • Promise – red plum

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Au Poil Brush Roll – $175.00

  • Face Brush
  • Face Highlighting Brush
  • Concealer Brush
  • Eyeshadow Brush
  • Eye Blending Brush

Enjoy more photos…

Other articles you should check out!

2 Comments

  1. You misspelled the word Tint for the first product. Looks like a lovely collection. I actually may opt for the champagne/ teal shadows. Just to switch things up a bit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge