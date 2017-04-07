Hello cuties!
The collaboration between NARS Cosmetics and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg is translated into a new Summer 2017 Makeup Collection which features 18 limited edition products. There will be products in new shades as well as new entries which I invite you to discover right after the jump.
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – 15 April 2017 at NARS | 1 May 2017 in Stores
International Launch Date – May 2017
Japan Launch Date – 19 May 2017
NARS Summer 2017 Charlotte Gainsbourg Makeup Collection
NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Multiple Tit – $39.00
- Janette – sheer berry
- Alice – poppy red
- Jo – light pink
NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Hydrating Glow Tint – $36.00
- Fair
- Light
- Medium
- Medium-Dark
NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Duo Eyeshadow – $36.00
- Old Church Street – golden champagne/ slate teal
- Rue Allent – shimmering frost/ deep forest green
NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Kohliner – $26.00
- Cours Du Soir – moss green
- Nuid D’Encre – deep navy
- Zinc – slate gray
NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Matte Lip Pencil – $27.00
- London Clinic – soft rose
- Blindfold – burgundy
NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Lip Tint – $26.00
- Double Decker – ruby red
- Ephelide – antique rose
- Promise – red plum
NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Au Poil Brush Roll – $175.00
- Face Brush
- Face Highlighting Brush
- Concealer Brush
- Eyeshadow Brush
- Eye Blending Brush
Enjoy more photos…
2 Comments
You misspelled the word Tint for the first product. Looks like a lovely collection. I actually may opt for the champagne/ teal shadows. Just to switch things up a bit.
It looks like she not wear all this makeup