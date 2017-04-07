Hello cuties!

The collaboration between NARS Cosmetics and actress Charlotte Gainsbourg is translated into a new Summer 2017 Makeup Collection which features 18 limited edition products. There will be products in new shades as well as new entries which I invite you to discover right after the jump.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – 15 April 2017 at NARS | 1 May 2017 in Stores

International Launch Date – May 2017

Japan Launch Date – 19 May 2017

NARS Summer 2017 Charlotte Gainsbourg Makeup Collection

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Multiple Tit – $39.00

Janette – sheer berry

– sheer berry Alice – poppy red

– poppy red Jo – light pink

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Hydrating Glow Tint – $36.00

Fair

Light

Medium

Medium-Dark

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Duo Eyeshadow – $36.00

Old Church Street – golden champagne/ slate teal

– golden champagne/ slate teal Rue Allent – shimmering frost/ deep forest green

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Kohliner – $26.00

Cours Du Soir – moss green

– moss green Nuid D’Encre – deep navy

– deep navy Zinc – slate gray

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Velvet Matte Lip Pencil – $27.00

London Clinic – soft rose

– soft rose Blindfold – burgundy

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Lip Tint – $26.00

Double Decker – ruby red

– ruby red Ephelide – antique rose

– antique rose Promise – red plum

NARS Charlotte Gainsbourg Au Poil Brush Roll – $175.00



Face Brush

Face Highlighting Brush

Concealer Brush

Eyeshadow Brush

Eye Blending Brush

