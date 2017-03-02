NARSissist #JetSetter Spring 2017 Sets

NARSissist #JetSetter Eye, Cheek and Lip Palette – Limited Edition – $65.00



Carry on. Go anywhere. This luxuriously versatile travel companion packs a full-face touch-up in a single compact. A shimmering peach lip gloss adds sophisticated luster as three buildable shadows in soft vanilla, copper penny, and black galaxy layer on effortlessly to create day-to-night looks. Laguna Bronzer and Orgasm Blush dust on dimensional warmth.

NARSissist #JetSetter Orgasm Face Set – Limited Edition – $59.00

Enjoy the ride. Get glowing while you get going with the cult-favorite Orgasm Collection, featuring with the #1-selling blush in the U.S*. Its universally flattering, peachy-pink tone delivers a thrilling departure from the ordinary with a hint of golden shimmer. Includes a full-size iconic powdered Orgasm Blush, hydrating Lip Gloss, sheer Illuminator, and mini multi-tasking Multiple stick.

NARSissist #JetSetter Lip Pencil Trio – Limited Edition – $55.00

Lips on arrival. Iconic color. Nonstop. Three Lip Pencils in cult-favorite shades glide on covetable color that lasts from gate to gate. Packed in a range of tones for every time zone: Jardin des Tuileries Satin Lip Pencil, a pink sorbet shade; Dolce Vita Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, a deep, creamy rose; and Dragon Girl Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, a vivid, siren red.