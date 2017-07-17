NARSissist Velvet Lip Glide Set for Fall 2017

Hello pretties!

Today I just spotted NARSissist Velvet Lip Glide Set which is available exclusively at ULTA and features a six mini-size shades of Velvet Lip Glide. If you do like the color combination of this limited set then you should really go for it as it has a $95.00 Value and the travel size format is just perfect for your summer vacation or to take it with you on the go.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – Now Exclusively at ULTA

Lip locked and loaded. Glide and go with new, limited edition NARSissist Velvet Lip Glide Set. Confident color now in six new shades: Rapture, Night Together, Californication, Immoral, Staying Alive, and Burning Love.

Velvet Lip Glide is an innovative hybrid lip formula that delivers highly saturated color with extraordinary comfort. Designed to glide like a gloss with the coverage of a lipstick. Opaque semi-matte finish ensures long-lasting color that stays supple, and never sticky. Oil Infusion Complex delivers saturated pigment with extraordinary comfort. Water Lily Flowers and White Tea Extract work together to provide antioxidant protection. The plush, doe-foot applicator allows for smooth product application.

Shades:

Rapture (pink coral)

Night Together (rose pink)

Californication (pink mauve)

Immoral (fuchsia pink)

Staying Alive (orchid pink)

Burning Love (cherry red)

