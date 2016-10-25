Hello pretties!

I was to fast forward to summer if I could and let the sun enter in my room once again and start planning that summer vacation as I didn’t have the chance to do it this year. Giving you a first look at OPI California Dreaming Summer 2017 Collection takes me one step closer to the hot season. It surely looks like the new OPI Summer 2017 nail lacquer collection will be featuring red toned shades and a couple of nudes, nothing to bright or colorful like in the past years. I’m a fan of pink and nudes myself so I don’t mind the selection of colors but if you are looking for blue, green and yellow shades that are more summer oriented, you may want to skip this collection.

This summer take, a west coast trip with the California Dreaming collection by OPI.

OPI invites salon professionals and consumers to experience its beloved home state, featuring a palette of fun, sexy shades ideal for your next great adventure. Travel with OPI for a day at the beach or a quick surf session, to a hike in the mountains or wine-tasting in Napa. Take a road trip with OPI!

Availability

International Launch Date – May 2016

OPI California Dreaming Summer 2017 Collection

OPI Nail Lacquer and Infinite Shine – Limited Edition

D34 This is Not Whine Country

D35 GPS I Love You

D36 Malibu Pier Pressure

D37 To the Mouse House We Go!

D38 Me, Myselfie & I

D39 Santa Monica Beach Peach

D40 Time For a Napa

D41 Excuse Me, Big Sur!

D42 Barking Up the Wrong Sequoia

D43 Feeling Frisco

D44 Sweet Carmel Sunday

D45 Don’t Take Yosemite For Granite

