Hello pretties!

The new OPI Iceland Fall Winter 2017 Collection is showing some pretty cool shades. There will be 12 new nail polish shades with matching colors for OPI Infinite Shine 2 long wear lacquers and Gel Colors. Like every year, OPI comes out with a variety of nail polish sets displayed by color of formula type. There are the GelColor & Lacquer Duo Packs in three different combinations as well as GelColor & Infinite Shine Duo Packs. Take a closer look for more photos and info right after the cut.

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – beginning July 2017 at ULTA, Sephora

Europe Launch Date – 2 August 2017

OPI Iceland Fall 2017 Collection

OPI Nail Polish

Icelanded a Bottle of OPI; And you’ll make the softest touchdown in this dove beige

And you’ll make the softest touchdown in this dove beige That’s What Friends Are Thor; Who’s afraid of Ice Giants? Not you in this powerful, earthy brown

Who’s afraid of Ice Giants? Not you in this powerful, earthy brown Krona-logical Order; Here’s a rich espresso that’s right on the money

Here’s a rich espresso that’s right on the money Suzi & the Arctic Fox ; Bring out the fox in you through this purple-kissed hue

; Bring out the fox in you through this purple-kissed hue Turn On the northern Lights! ; straight from the midnight sky, this deep purple sets the stage for an unforgettable show

; straight from the midnight sky, this deep purple sets the stage for an unforgettable show This Isn’t Greenland ; But wherever you wear it, this mystical moss fits right in

; But wherever you wear it, this mystical moss fits right in Less is Norse ; But this dark ice blue says the Nordic the merrier

; But this dark ice blue says the Nordic the merrier Check Out the Old Geysirs : And call this true blue your new faithful

: And call this true blue your new faithful I’ll Have a Gin & Tectonic : Skal! Here’s our toast to all that glows beneath the surface

: Skal! Here’s our toast to all that glows beneath the surface One Heckla of a Color! : Feeling volcanic? You’ll find a hot companion in this frosty purple

: Feeling volcanic? You’ll find a hot companion in this frosty purple Reykjavik Has All the Hot Spots : You’ll be shimmering in the spotlight with this dusky mauve

: You’ll be shimmering in the spotlight with this dusky mauve Aurora Berry-alis: When the sun goes down, glowing pink lights up the night.

GelColor & Lacquer Duo Packs

Duo #1 includes: GelColor and Nail Lacquer in Aurora Berry-alis (15 ml / 0.5 fl oz)

Duo #2 includes: GelColor and Nail Lacquer in Reykjavik Has all the Hot Spots (15 ml / 0.5 fl oz)

Duo #3 includes: GelColor and Nail Lacquer in Icelanded a Bottle of OPI (15 ml / 0.5 fl oz)

GelColor & Infinite Shine Duo Packs

Duo #1 includes:

Enjoy more photos…