Paul & Joe 15th Anniversary Collection for Spring 2017

paul-joe-spring-2017-face-eye-colors-2

Hello pretties!

Paul & Joe presents its new Spring 2017 Creation as a celebration for its 15th Anniversary, by revealing super cute makeup products. Lipsticks in the shape of cute kittens are already recognized as a signature of Paul & Joe and honestly I believe they are too cute to use them. 🙂 Take a closer look at the new anniversary makeup items that Paul & Joe has prepared for next season.

paul-joe-spring-2017-anniversary-collection

Les Petits Noms d’Amour. French is widely recognized as the “language of love”. Between soft whispers & sweet kisses, the French have countless terms for endearment to leave you both bemused & blushing! Let the dream of Parisian romance fill your heart – and learn the words of love from Paul & Joe!

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017

Japan Launch Date – January 2017

Paul & Joe 15th Anniversary Collection for Spring 2017

Face & Eye Color CS – New & Limited Edition

When you are madly in love everything looks rosy & cheerful – “La Vie en Rose”! These pink-hued colors convey the blissful state where everything around you is a source of joy!

Shades:

  • 107 Smitten Kitten
  • 108 Poupounette
  • 109 Mon petit chat

Lipstick CS / Lipstick Case CS – Limited Edition

A delicate kiss from these fanciful felines will magically transform your pretty pout into a passionate shade of pink!

Shades:

  • 103 Russian Blue
  • 104 Persian Pink

Lipstick Case CS:

  • 037
  • 038
  • 039

Enjoy more photos…

paul-joe-spring-2017-face-eye-colors paul-joe-spring-2017-face-eye-colors-1 paul-joe-spring-2017-face-eye-colors-2 paul-joe-spring-2017-lipstick

