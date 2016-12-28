Hello pretties!
Paul & Joe presents its new Spring 2017 Creation as a celebration for its 15th Anniversary, by revealing super cute makeup products. Lipsticks in the shape of cute kittens are already recognized as a signature of Paul & Joe and honestly I believe they are too cute to use them. 🙂 Take a closer look at the new anniversary makeup items that Paul & Joe has prepared for next season.
Les Petits Noms d’Amour. French is widely recognized as the “language of love”. Between soft whispers & sweet kisses, the French have countless terms for endearment to leave you both bemused & blushing! Let the dream of Parisian romance fill your heart – and learn the words of love from Paul & Joe!
Availability
International Launch Date – February 2017
Japan Launch Date – January 2017
Paul & Joe 15th Anniversary Collection for Spring 2017
Face & Eye Color CS – New & Limited Edition
When you are madly in love everything looks rosy & cheerful – “La Vie en Rose”! These pink-hued colors convey the blissful state where everything around you is a source of joy!
Shades:
- 107 Smitten Kitten
- 108 Poupounette
- 109 Mon petit chat
Lipstick CS / Lipstick Case CS – Limited Edition
A delicate kiss from these fanciful felines will magically transform your pretty pout into a passionate shade of pink!
Shades:
- 103 Russian Blue
- 104 Persian Pink
Lipstick Case CS:
- 037
- 038
- 039
Enjoy more photos…