Paul & Joe presents its new Spring 2017 Creation as a celebration for its 15th Anniversary, by revealing super cute makeup products. Lipsticks in the shape of cute kittens are already recognized as a signature of Paul & Joe and honestly I believe they are too cute to use them. 🙂 Take a closer look at the new anniversary makeup items that Paul & Joe has prepared for next season.

Les Petits Noms d’Amour. French is widely recognized as the “language of love”. Between soft whispers & sweet kisses, the French have countless terms for endearment to leave you both bemused & blushing! Let the dream of Parisian romance fill your heart – and learn the words of love from Paul & Joe!

Availability

International Launch Date – February 2017

Japan Launch Date – January 2017

Paul & Joe 15th Anniversary Collection for Spring 2017

Face & Eye Color CS – New & Limited Edition

When you are madly in love everything looks rosy & cheerful – “La Vie en Rose”! These pink-hued colors convey the blissful state where everything around you is a source of joy!

Shades:

107 Smitten Kitten

108 Poupounette

109 Mon petit chat

Lipstick CS / Lipstick Case CS – Limited Edition

A delicate kiss from these fanciful felines will magically transform your pretty pout into a passionate shade of pink!

Shades:

103 Russian Blue

104 Persian Pink

Lipstick Case CS:

037

038

039

Enjoy more photos…