Hello pretties!

Paul & Joe Beaute just celebrated its 15th Anniversary this year and now is focusing its new Parisinne Girl Fall 2017 Collection on a 25-color range of new lipsticks, along with a couple of nail polishes. There’s a variety of colors to choose from and let us not forget about the adorable cat lipstick. 🙂 Enter to read more!

Availability

U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Beauty Habit

Japan Launch Date – 1 August 2017

UK Launch Date – August 2017 at Selfridges

Paul & Joe Parisienne Girl Fall 2017 Collection

Paul&Joe Lipstick N – New

Available in a variety of 25 natural, vibrant and fresh colors which deliver a full coverage. Each color has a sweet and beautiful name like: Red Flamingo, Rose Sachet or Raspberry and Mulberry Fruit.

Lipstick Case CS – Limited Edition

Discover the three new limited edition releases of lipstick cases in No.040, No.041 and No.042.

Paul & Joe Lipstick Treatment – New & Limited Edition

The new lipstick treatment with a cat motif is absolutely adorable. It will be available in two shades of champagne gold pearl, one with a sparkling finish and the other one with a glossy touch. The formula provides an excellent moisturizing effect and glides on gently and smoothly across the lips.

Paul&Joe Eye Color – Limited Edition

No.110 Ivory x Light Brown

No.111 Nude Pink x Brown

No.112 Bitter Brown x Deep Navy

Paul&Joe Nail Polish – Limited Edition

No.024 Deep Navy

No.025 White

No.026 Red

Enjoy more photos…