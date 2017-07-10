Hello pretties!
Paul & Joe Beaute just celebrated its 15th Anniversary this year and now is focusing its new Parisinne Girl Fall 2017 Collection on a 25-color range of new lipsticks, along with a couple of nail polishes. There’s a variety of colors to choose from and let us not forget about the adorable cat lipstick. 🙂 Enter to read more!
Availability
U.S. Launch Date – August 2017 at Beauty Habit
Japan Launch Date – 1 August 2017
UK Launch Date – August 2017 at Selfridges
Paul & Joe Parisienne Girl Fall 2017 Collection
Paul&Joe Lipstick N – New
Available in a variety of 25 natural, vibrant and fresh colors which deliver a full coverage. Each color has a sweet and beautiful name like: Red Flamingo, Rose Sachet or Raspberry and Mulberry Fruit.
Lipstick Case CS – Limited Edition
Discover the three new limited edition releases of lipstick cases in No.040, No.041 and No.042.
Paul & Joe Lipstick Treatment – New & Limited Edition
The new lipstick treatment with a cat motif is absolutely adorable. It will be available in two shades of champagne gold pearl, one with a sparkling finish and the other one with a glossy touch. The formula provides an excellent moisturizing effect and glides on gently and smoothly across the lips.
Paul&Joe Eye Color – Limited Edition
- No.110 Ivory x Light Brown
- No.111 Nude Pink x Brown
- No.112 Bitter Brown x Deep Navy
Paul&Joe Nail Polish – Limited Edition
- No.024 Deep Navy
- No.025 White
- No.026 Red
Enjoy more photos…