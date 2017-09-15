Hello sweeties!

Paul&Joe Holiday 2017 Makeup Collection is actually a repromote from last year but it was revamped and decorated with cute prints. The theme is Champagne Soiree, a night of champagne which you can enjoy with your loved ones. I always liked cute sets like this one, as they can make the perfect Christmas gift. Even though we are not talking about an entire makeup collection here, P&J is one of the brands that feels more comfortable releasing gift sets for Holiday.

Availability

Japan Launch Date – 1 November 2017

Paul&Joe Holiday 2017 Makeup Collection

The focus is on Paul&Joe most popular item, which is the cat lipstick. This year we get a limited edition version of No.003 Lipstick. The outer side is a lip balm with a sparkling champagne glitter while the inside is a red lipstick color. Mix the lip base and lip color to create a fresh and gorgeous finish.

For the eyes we have the liquid Aigros S 001 with a sparkling champagne effect. The pearl powder melts into the skin to give shine to the eyes. Pink pearl particles are included in the formula for a gold and silver finish. The color is sheer, gentle and shiny.

On the cheeks we can apply the Cheek Blush No.001 with champagne-rose and pearl finish. The round shape pouch with a strap looks so cute and you can wear it on your hand. 🙂

Released simultaneously with the Christmas coffret it will be released the Sparkling foundation primer which gives skin a champagne-like sparkle and freshness. The gel texture is easily blendable while the formula contains water and Hyaluronic acid to give a fresh and moisturized feel. The sparkling pearls gives the skin a transparent and glowy effect.

Enjoy more photos…